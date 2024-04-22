Evangelist Tells Arizona Crowd: Trump Can't Save America, But He Can Give Church Time to Save It

Evangelist Mario Murillo exhorted a crowd of thousands in Phoenix on Sunday night that God has given the church a season to come together to save America.

“So the question becomes, are you ready for a new America? See I get asked about Donald Trump all the time. And I’m not supposed to mention his name. And I’m just the wrong person to ever say that to,” Murillo said at his Living Proof tent crusade taking place at the Arizona State Fairgrounds through Wednesday.

“I don’t believe that Donald Trump can save America, but God can use Donald Trump to buy the church time to save America,” he said of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee in this fall’s election.

The nation deserves judgment, Murillo said, but he wants more years so Americans can repent and experience God’s grace.

Murillo believes the key to the United States seeing a great revival, as it has in the past, is for the different denominations and movements within the church to come together.

He predicted if the church does not unite, it will see persecution.







Murillo referenced Abraham Lincoln’s famous speech at the Illinois Republican Party convention in June 1858, a few years before the Civil War broke out.

In it, Lincoln drew from the words of Jesus Christ, saying, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Religious leaders had accused Jesus of casting out demons by the power of the devil. He refuted them, responding, “Every kingdom divided against itself is laid waste, and no city or house divided against itself will stand.”

Lincoln predicted the United States would not remain with half slave states and half free states, but become one or the other.

Murillo suggested if America does not see revival, it will no longer remain free.

“This tent, this soul winning, everything we’re doing is because this man of God has dedicated himself to this, ‘Lord, we are not going to allow our nation to become communistic,’” he said.

“So we might as well begin by evicting the demons that are in Phoenix, Arizona,” Murillo said.

Murillo argued that the good news of Jesus Christ has the power to reverse the nation’s course.

“The Gospel stands on its own,” he said. “It has the power to change you. It will get you off of alcohol in one step, not 12. It will let you know that you’re male or female. It will put sanity back in your mind. And it will let you know what the world cannot do. You will know when something fake is in front of you.”

The evangelist said he plans to take his tent crusades to some of the most secular places in the United States: New York City, San Francisco and Chicago.

Murillo zeroed in on New York, saying the city is shaming itself through its legal actions and otherwise.

“It is literally a city that has lost its mind. Manhattan is crazy. … It’s an open mental ward. But I still believe God has the power to pour out his spirit … and it’s time that the body of Christ quit shutting doors that are still open,” he said.

“We’ve got to quit talking about revival and confess that it’s already here. It’s already started,” Murillo said.

As to the belief that the end times are upon us, the preacher said he has “no doubt” that Christ is coming soon.

“What I am going to tell you is that there’s more the church can get done than we’ve been led to believe. … It’s time to cut off demonic power in cities. It’s time to disconnect the darkness from people’s minds,” he said.

At the National Religious Broadcaster Convention in February, Trump said, “We have to bring back Christianity in this country.”

The former president touted his record of upholding religious liberty and chastised President Joe Biden’s administration for its promotion of gender ideology and discrimination against Christians.

Trump cited the examples of the Biden Justice Department’s targeting of Christian pro-life supporters and Catholics for prosecutions and criminal investigations.

He concluded, “Ladies and gentlemen, with your help and God’s grace, the great revival of America begins on Nov. 5, 2024.”

In conjunction with Murillo’s Living Proof evening crusades, Christian speaker Lance Wallnau is conducting his Courage Tour sessions during the day in the revival tent, which is air-conditioned. (Phoenix had its first 100-degree day of the year on Sunday).

“We’re going to go to the 19 key counties out of 3,143. We picked the 19 that are going to determine the future of America,” Wallnau said in a video posted last month on the social media platform X regarding his tour.

“And I’m going to be working with various political leaders and reformers and thought leaders, including Charlie Kirk’s organization, Turning Point [Faith],” he added.

Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal founder, is among the speakers at the event.

“The church is under siege in seven states and 19 counties of greatest consequence and we will go stand with them!” Wallnau told The Western Journal in a written statement.

