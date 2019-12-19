SECTIONS
'Evasive' Pelosi Cuts Off Impeachment Questions After Mitch McConnell Rips House's 'Shoddy Work'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gestures Thursday during a news conference on the day after the House approved articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi gestures Thursday during a news conference on the day after the House approved articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Pelosi wanted to talk about other things. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Joe Saunders
Published December 19, 2019 at 1:41pm
Nancy Pelosi wasn’t acting too proud Thursday morning.

One day after leading the House of Representatives in the impeachment of the president — the most serious act of Congress short of declaring war — the House speaker stood in front of the nation’s news cameras and declared she didn’t have much to say about it.

At a news conference that came shortly after Senate Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a speech ripping House Democrats, Pelosi was brazen enough to simply repeat that the House wants a “fair process” during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

But, as HuffPost reported, she would give no timeline for when the House would send the articles of impeachment to the upper house, and even implicitly chastised reporters for being focused on the topic.

In a performance so pathetic even the liberal HuffPost called it “evasive,” Pelosi had no problem calling McConnell a “rogue leader,” but seemed to want to talk about anything but the “historic” act she and her party had committed less than 24 hours before.

“Anybody want to talk about Mexico free trade agreement? Anybody care about that?” Pelosi asked reporters, after turning aside another question about impeachment.

“Jobs for the American people? Progress and addressing globalism and the issues? Anybody want to talk about the SALT tax that we’re passing today, important issues that relate to the economic vitality of our communities? Any other questions? Because I’m not going to answer any more questions on this.”

Do you think Democrats are getting "cold feet" about impeachment?

The effrontery was galling, coming from a House speaker who’d just engineered the impeachment of a president who has built his presidential campaign and focused his presidency precisely on trade issues and jobs for the American people — in other words, improving the “economic vitality of our communities.” And he’s succeeding.

Since the Democratic takeover of the House in January, however, the main goal of Democrats has been impeaching Trump. Now that they’ve done that, the results are so disappointing Pelosi is actually resisting sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate — likely because she knows she can only expect humiliation at the president’s ultimate acquittal.

Instead, she thought reporters would be interested in talking about Democratic efforts to repeal the state and local sales tax caps embedded in the 2017 tax reform act?

To his credit, McConnell on Thursday sounded like he was in no mood to try to rescue Democrats from their own folly.

Branding the impeachment articles passed Wednesday as “shoddy work,” Fox News reported, McConnell said his House counterparts could be “too afraid” to pass them on to the Senate to be dealt with as they deserve.

“Looks like the prosecutors are getting cold feet – in front of the entire country,” he said on the Senate floor.

Check it out here.

In a Twitter post published during Pelosi’s news conference, Trump echoed McConnell’s accusation.

For his part, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, a vocal Trump supporter, charged in a Twitter post that Pelosi’s behavior is approaching “cowardice.”

“If House Dems refuse to send Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for trial it would be a breathtaking violation of the Constitution, an act of political cowardice, and fundamentally unfair to President,” he wrote.

Almost every Trump supporter watching this impeachment travesty unfold expected it to end in disaster for Democrats.

Now, it looks like Pelosi might be realizing that impeachment is backfiring — and taking desperate measures to avoid its consequences.

A House speaker who was proud of the “historic” vote on Wednesday wouldn’t shy away from sending articles of impeachment to the Senate.

She wouldn’t be “evasive” or cutting off reporters’ questions about the process either — or trying to change the subject to SALT tax modification.

Somehow, a day after achieving the Democrat dream of impeaching President Trump, Nancy Pelosi didn’t look too proud at all.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







