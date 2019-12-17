On Eve of Impeachment, Trump Sends Pelosi Historic 6-Page Letter

It was no time for niceties.

In a devastating six-page letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump cut through Pelosi’s endless allusions to prayer and Democratic platitudes about fidelity to the Founding Fathers to call out the impeachment effort in the House of Representatives in angrily eloquent terms.

For the sheer heft of its facts, it’s a document that should be leading the nightly newscasts across the nation.

“This impeachment represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat Lawmakers, unequaled in nearly two and a half centuries of American legislative history,” Trump wrote.

And he was just getting started.

Check it out here. It will take a few minutes to read, but it’s well worth it.

Letter From President Trump by Fox News on Scribd

He attacked the scaffold of sanctimony Democrats and their media allies have tried to erect:

“You dare to invoke the Founding Fathers in pursuit of this election-nullification scheme — yet your spiteful actions display unfettered contempt for America’s founding and your egregious conduct threatens to destroy that which our Founders pledged their very lives to build,” Trump wrote. “Even worse than offending the Founding Fathers, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying, ‘I pray for the president,’ when you know this statement is not true unless it is meant in a negative sense. It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!”

He then attacked the actual articles of impeachment themselves.

“Your first claim, ‘Abuse of Power,’ is a completely disingenuous, meritless, and baseless invention of your imagination,” Trump wrote.

“You are turning a policy disagreement between two different branches of government into an impeachable offense — it is no more legitimate than the Executive Branch charging members of Congress with crimes for the lawful exercise of legislative power.

“The second claim, so-called ‘Obstruction of Congress’ is preposterous and dangerous. House Democrats are trying to impeach the duly elected President of the United States for asserting Constitutionally based privileges that have been asserted on a bipartisan basis by administrations of both political parties throughout our nation’s history. Under that standard, every American president would have been impeached many times over.”

As support for that point, Trump cited testimony before the House Judiciary Committee by George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley:

“If you impeach a president, if you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s your abuse of power,” Turley told House Democrats in his Dec. 4 testimony. “You’re doing precisely what you’re criticizing the president for doing.”

Naturally, Democrats on the committee didn’t want to hear that. (Liberals outside Congress didn’t like it either, judging by the threats Turley’s family received.)

They preferred the boosterism of three raging anti-Trump professors, one of whom offered insults to the president and his family, but nothing close to Turley’s devastating analysis.

They’ll also prefer the support of the ant-Trump late-night comedians and their rabid anti-Trump base. The ugly, insipid reactions were already starting on social media by mid-afternoon.

This Trump letter is… something… https://t.co/bEjZdi6rDm — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 17, 2019

They were sure to be in full, mocking swing by Tuesday night. But popularity is a fleeting prize.

The House is expected to vote on these ludicrous articles of impeachment on Wednesday, sending an impeachment trial to the Senate for only the third time in the nation’s history.

In all probability, Senate Republicans will make blessedly short work of the legislative obscenity, and this chapter of American history will be closed.

But another election is looming in November and Democrats could well learn there’s a price to be paid for trying to overturn the results of an American election, and trying to render the votes of millions of Americans worthless.

“Everyone, you included, knows what is really happening,” Trump wrote. “Your chosen candidate lost the election in 2016, in an Electoral College landslide (306-227), and you and your party have never recovered from this defeat. You have developed a full-fledged case of what many in the media call Trump Derangement Syndrome and sadly, you will never get over it!

“You are unwilling and unable to accept the verdict issued at the ballot box during the great Election of 2016. So you have spent three straight years attempting to overturn the will of the American people and nullify their votes. You view democracy as your enemy!”

At another point, he turned the Democratic arguments back against them.

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections,” Trump wrote. “You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain.”

In the longer range, Democrats will be judged by history, as the close of Trump’s letter made clear.

“There is far too much that needs to be done to improve the lives of our citizens,” he wrote to Pelosi. “It is time for you and the highly partisan Democrats in Congress to immediately cease this impeachment fantasy and get back to work for the American people. While I have no expectation that you will do so, I write this letter to you for the purpose of history and to put my thoughts on a permanent and indelible record.

“One hundred years from now, when people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it and learn from it, so that it can never happen to another President again.”

Democrats aren’t likely to listen. Liberals in the mainstream media and the entertainment world can only be expected to do their best to ignore or distort Trump’s letter.

But every American should know what it says. On the cusp of a sham impeachment like Pelosi has planned, it’s a time, finally, for truth.

