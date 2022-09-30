Even Bill Clinton Knows the Truth: Just Sent Massive Warning to Dems Right Before Midterms

Former President Bill Clinton on Thursday warned that Democrats may hurt their chances in November’s midterm elections if they adopt progressive policy positions.

Speaking at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., Clinton said that “defund the police and socialism” would not appeal to “people in the middle, especially suburban middle-class voters, upper-middle-class voters.”

He said Democrats have “something to lose.”

Clinton, appearing with his wife Hillary Clinton, was speaking at a symposium honoring the late Madeleine Albright, who served as his secretary of state.



“Politics is about power,” Clinton said, adding that elections are “zero-sum games.”

Federal and state Democrats have adopted increasingly left-wing positions, including large government spending programs and lenient criminal justice regulations.

Prominent elected Democrats such as Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York call themselves “democratic socialists.”

The Democratic senatorial and congressional campaign committees did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

