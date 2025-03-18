Even Bill Maher Realized Don Lemon Went Too Far with 'Very Insulting' Comment About Black Trump Supporters

If you speak with many everyday Americans, they will agree that Democrats have a smugness problem and that the mainstream media is disconnected from the American people.

If you combine the smugness from the Democrats and the disconnectedness from the media, you get former CNN host Don Lemon.

When he’s not chasing confused passengers on the New York City subway with bizarre non-sequitur humor, he’s spouting prejudice against fellow black people on podcasts.

During a recent discussion with television host Bill Maher, Lemon insisted that no black person can genuinely be a supporter of President Donald Trump and that such black people enjoy the “shortest line to the front” in the MAGA world.

“If you become a black MAGA person, it’s like, ‘Whoa! Let’s book this person, let’s put him on television,’” Lemon claimed.

Maher immediately called him on that assertion.

“So you don’t think you can be a sincere black MAGA person?” Maher asked.

“No. I just said … I think there can be sincere Republicans,” Lemon answered.

“But you can’t be a sincere black Republican?” Maher pressed.

“I don’t think that you can be … black and be a rational MAGA person,” Lemon doubled down. “I think you can be black and be a Republican.”

Maher then rightly said, “I think they would find that very insulting.”

“Well I mean, the truth is often insulting,” Lemon glibly replied.

LEMON: “I don’t think that you can be black and be a rational MAGA person.” MAHER: “I think they would find that very insulting.” LEMON: “ Well I mean, the truth is often insulting.” pic.twitter.com/mYuCsHntjA — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 16, 2025



Apparently, Lemon had been asleep through the entire past election cycle.

That election cycle ended with record black support for Trump. In fact, black men even doubled their support for him relative to 2020, according to the Associated Press.

Trump walked away with about three in 10 black male voters under the age of 45 in a year where a black person was the other option on the ticket.

For various reasons, Trump has made inroads with black communities more than other Republicans, meaning that, if anything, a lot of those new black voters are more MAGA than they are Republican.

One such black Trump voter, Rep. Wesley Hunt, a Republican from Texas, made sure to correct the record with respect to Lemon’s comments.

“I’ve been holding back on this one, but I just can’t help myself,” the lawmaker said. “And since we’re talking about truth, here’s some for Don Lemon.”

“You sold your soul to a left-wing media machine that discarded you like spoiled lunch meat,” he continued.

“Most of America found your opinions worthless, unoriginal, and drenched in the same tired narratives that 77 million Americans rejected in November.”

Hunt also invited Lemon to “keep talking,” because “this racist garbage only strengthens our resolve and grows our movement.”

“Congratulations, you’re helping the cause!” he added.

Democrats have a massive problem on their hands.

One of their most historically reliable demographics is shifting rapidly toward the Republicans.

The way to fix that is not to put a fellow black man, who shares their skin color but not much else, on the airwaves to lecture them about how they merely want the limelight.

The only way to fix that is to actually understand their priorities and represent them politically.

But Lemon seems incapable of doing that.

