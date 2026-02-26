Even CNN Admits Americans Trust Trump More on Key Issue That Could Heavily Impact Midterm Elections

Even leftist news outlet CNN has to admit that when it comes to immigration, Republicans have an advantage.

During his Tuesday evening State of the Union address, President Donald Trump boasted success on this front, and the voters agree with the job he’s doing.

Mediaite reported on Thursday that CNN data analyst Harry Enten had troubling news for Democrats believing the president’s address was delusional.

“In 2018 Democrats had an edge of about 6 points,” Enten said, referring to the midterms that year.

“Now look at that, Republicans are the ones who actually have an edge on immigration. So this whole idea that Democrats are going to be able to take advantage of the immigration issue actually doesn’t bear itself out in the polling despite everything that’s been going on,” he added.

“In fact, Democrats are in a worse position than they were during Donald Trump’s first term,” Enten noted.

“They think Democrats will do a worse job on immigration than Republicans.”

Enten concluded, “This is actually an issue that Republicans should be more comfortable running on than Democrats. Democrats on immigration may actually be to the Republicans advantage.”

The left seems to believe their anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement rioting will sway voters, but the numbers say otherwise.

The American people do not want illegal aliens in this country.

Trump and the GOP need to drive that point home — touting their successes in the months before November, but also impressing upon voters that there’s still plenty of work to do.

The Center for Immigration Studies lists California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, and Washington as sanctuary states as of November 2025.

Despite the focus being on Minnesota in recent months, there’s a tremendous amount of work to be done elsewhere.

In December, U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a news release saying that Trump had managed seven months straight with zero releases at the border.

The president’s term started 13 months ago.

Former President Joe Biden and his border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, had four years to create the nation’s greatest border crisis it has ever seen. It will take time past this November for Trump to fix the damage.

The Democratic Party will look for its next Renee Good or Alex Pretti — martyrs for the cause to once again rile up moderates with comparisons between ICE and the Gestapo.

Between now and November, it will be a war for voters’ minds, but at least on this issue, Republicans still have the high ground.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.