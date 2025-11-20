Even CNN Can't Believe Jasmine Crockett's Absurd Excuse for False Epstein Accusation Against Trump Official

Christianity teaches repentance and offers forgiveness to those who feel ashamed of their sins.

Alas, the most unhinged sociopaths in the Democratic Party appear incapable of shame.

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source” with host Kaitlan Collins, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas — incidentally one of the most unrepentant racists in the history of Congress — explained her recent false accusation against Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, by offering an excuse so childish that not even the normally reliable establishment shill Collins could believe it.

In the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Crockett accused Zeldin of taking money from “somebody named Jeffrey Epstein.”

Of course, every politically aware American knows that in recent days, the fate of documents pertaining to the late sex offender and suspected sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — the Epstein files — has consumed Congress’ attention.

This week, both the House of Representatives and the Senate passed — and President Donald Trump signed — a bill forcing the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files.

Thus, everyone not born with meatloaf for brains knows that when a member of Congress says “Jeffrey Epstein,” he or she means the notorious convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the subject at hand.

Apparently, Crockett believes CNN’s audience is as dumb as she is.

When Collins noted that Zeldin, in fact, took money from a physician named “Jeffrey Epstein” — a different person altogether — the congresswoman came up with a preposterous excuse that would shame an eight-year-old.

“Listen, I never said that it was that Jeffrey Epstein,” Crockett replied in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

The shameless congresswoman then boasted — yes, she actually boasted — that her team “Googled” the records.

“Unlike Republicans, I at least don’t go out and just tell lies,” she said.

Is there a word or phrase in English that fully describes what Crockett did there? Unintentional satire? Nothing in common usage seems sufficient to capture the essence of her dishonesty.

“Yeah,” Collins said moments later, “but people might say ‘Well, you’re trying to make it sound like he took money from a registered sex offender.'”

Crockett replied that her team had no way of knowing, and that the Federal Election Commission does not provide photographs of donors, and that she had only 20 minutes to do the search.

“Right,” Collins said, “but then someone might say your team should have done the homework to make sure it wasn’t the convicted sex trafficker.”

Incredibly, the Texas congresswoman continued to defend the indefensible.

“I made sure that I was clear that it was ‘a’ Jeffrey Epstein,’ but I never said that it was specifically that Jeffrey Epstein,” she casually explained, as if any sane and rational person would agree.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett responds to Lee Zeldin saying he never took donations from that Jeffrey Epstein — but instead a physician who is also named Jeffrey Epstein — following her comments on the floor. pic.twitter.com/ReN4IbTW6K — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 20, 2025

To her credit, Collins pushed back on Crockett’s nonsensical justification for her own gaffe. At some point, however, the host undoubtedly realized that her guest would persist in that jaw-dropping justification, no matter what.

Surely Collins must soon conclude that she has better things to do with her life than defend dishonest Democrats.

In fact, on Tuesday, Collins pressed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York on a similar matter. Three times, Collins asked Jeffries whether he thought it appropriate for Democratic Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands to have texted Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing. Three times, the evasive minority leader refused to say.

Thus, perhaps one day Collins will finally reject CNN’s pro-Democrat agenda.

In the meantime, we have only to marvel at Crockett’s straight-faced justification of an error that would embarrass almost anyone.

It did not embarrass Crockett, however, and it behooves us to think about why. Perhaps she really does lack functional intelligence. Or, perhaps she received bad advice.

The most plausible explanation, however, is that Crockett, like other leftists, has contempt for the very concept of truth.

Modern Democrats, particularly race-mongers like Crockett, derive their worldview from neo-Marxism. Among other things, Marxism rejects the Christian belief in a divinely ordered objective truth. Hence, they believe men may become women, and other absurdities.

Moreover, since they believe truth does not exist, only power matters. Anything done or spoken in pursuit of power, therefore, needs no justification.

Why, then, would Crockett bother to acknowledge her error and apologize for it? After all, repentance is for people who believe in truth.

