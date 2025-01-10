Even CNN Can't Ignore Frostiness Between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: 'We All Know What Happened'

Freezing temperatures outside the Washington National Cathedral were nothing compared to the glacial climate inside as the president and vice president crossed paths.

It happened as President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff came together in Washington, D.C., Thursday to pay their respects to the late former President Jimmy Carter.

They joined the nation’s most noteworthy dignitaries, most of whom were cordial to one another — including President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama, who were surprisingly chummy.

The same couldn’t be said for America’s reigning first and second couple.

As the New York Post noted, the tension between them was so blatant that even CNN’s Jake Tapper couldn’t help but point it out during the network’s live stream of the event.

“There’s President Joe Biden and first Lady Jill Biden. And I think he has 11 days left as president of the United States,” Tapper said over the feed that showed Joe and Jill Biden coming to take their seats next to Harris and Emhoff.

“Obviously, an eventful year, one that he did not plan for,” Tapper went on.

“Started the year as a would-be Democratic presidential nominee, and we all know what happened after that,” he added, alluding to Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race, which led to Harris and the Democrats’ spectacular implosion and defeat in November.

“Again, you didn’t see a particularly warm greeting between the first couple and the second couple. But again, we are at a funeral, so one has to take that into account when trying to read the body language of the individuals there,” Tapper said, attempting to temper his astute observation.

But the video doesn’t lie –the first lady took her seat next to Harris without acknowledging her presence, and Joe Biden didn’t make any effort to greet her.

If this were the first of such interactions, the context of the event could explain away the frostiness, but it’s not.

This has been the status quo since Harris’s White House dreams were crushed by the reality that she was even more unpopular than the president the Democrats threw overboard for her.

And Jill Biden, who had a front-row seat for it all, seemed to have that in mind when she gave Harris the cold shoulder when the two met at the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony last month.

Social media commentator Mike Sington shared a video to social media platform X of the icy exchange during Joe Biden’s “final appearance” at the event as president.

President Biden makes his final appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors as POTUS. pic.twitter.com/LPzWrXc41a — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 9, 2024

If there’s one positive that comes of all of this vicious backbiting and public snubbing, it’s that it forever puts to bed the lie that the Democratic Party is unified and strong.

Now that the gloves are off between the two highest-ranking couples in America, it’s clear that they were never the adults in charge anyway.

It’s rumored that Joe Biden was forced out of his re-election bid by Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — the true power brokers in the Democratic Party — and that Harris was shoehorned in as a last-ditch effort to save the 2024 race.

She failed, and now Harris and the Bidens are making a spectacle of their animosity.

Meanwhile, Obama is now yukking it up with literal Hitler — because Trump knows who’s really been in charge — while even a hip replacement can’t stop Pelosi from rattling cages.

Sadly, Harris and the Bidens are too busy fighting among themselves to notice they’ve been used up and cast aside by the Democratic Party’s machine.

