If Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t fooling the liberal media, she isn’t fooling anybody.

The leftist Democrat paid a visit Monday night to the normally friendly confines of “CNN NewsNight” to defend a call for a “ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas war before Israel even gets started on the goal of wiping out the Islamist terrorist group.

And she showed why no serious person can take her seriously.

In a three-minute video posted to social media by the Republican National Committee’s RNCResearch account, AOC fell back repeatedly on buzz-word talking points instead of answering pointed questions from CNN’s Abby Phillip.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spends almost three minutes trying to explain her calls for a “ceasefire” after Hamas terrorists brutally massacred innocent Israelis and it does not go well pic.twitter.com/qkQ30jSIuG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 17, 2023

Phillip noted that Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad” colleagues started demanding a ceasefire in the hostilities almost immediately, after Hamas terrorists staged an Oct. 7 surprise attack that killed over 1,000 Israelis, and included recorded scenes of torture, rape and murder of Jews that rivaled the dark days of the Holocaust.

“What is Israel supposed to do about Hamas after they murdered, brutalized, abducted, over 1,000 of their citizens. Are they supposed to .. do nothing?”

AOC could barely get started on a response — “what’s important to note about a ceasefire is that it’s not one-sided…” — before Phillip hit again.

“Do you really believe Israel should not respond” to the attack, she asked.

“Israel does have a right to self-defense,” she allowed. But then she showed her true cards:

“I think what we need to take a look at in this situation is if collective punishment qualifies as defense … We should identify what our goal is, which is the cooling of tensions in the region.”

And that gives the game away. Anyone who’s followed the news out of Israel over the years knows very well that the Palestinian terrorists devoted to the Jewish state’s destruction have made hiding among the Palestinian population a standard part of their strategy.

It’s a deliberate policy of making human shields out of the exact people they claim to be fighting for — knowing full well that the greater the number of deaths, the more Israel will be blamed for the misery caused by the country’s attackers.

It’s normally safe for Democrats to hide behind the potential for civilian deaths to attack Israel, too, but Phillip didn’t let AOC slide.

“Israel’s goal is to rid the region of Hamas. They’ve been very clear about that,” she corrected. “How else are they supposed to address the violent, militant — some say ‘terrorist’ group? Other than to go in there? And take them on directly?”

That drew nothing but a long-winded dodge, a word salad of obfuscation that rivaled Vice President Kamala Harris’ most embarrassing moments — managing to be both ignorant and condescending at the same time. There are “complications,” she explained. It’s an “inherently complex” situation, she pointed out.

But in the end, she had no answer.

And social media users noticed.

She offers nothing in the way of solutions and says nothing about release of hostages to cool tensions. Typical circular nonsense spewing out of her mouth — TheSkepticalPatriot (@TSPcorner) October 17, 2023

She said nothing, as usual. No solutions or recommendations, just empty words and tap dancing. — tequilaking69 (@tequilaislife69) October 17, 2023

Watching @AOC try to remember her pro-Hamas talking points is painful. @CNN stop giving this terrorist sympathizer a platform to spread her anti-Semitic views. The Squad should be given no attention until they demand the release of the hostages and condemn Hamas’ brutality. — Mike (@Mikeblumey) October 17, 2023

Video even resurfaced of one of Ocasio-Cortez’s first interviews as a national figure, a notorious interaction when Margaret Hoover on PBS’ “Firing Line,” tried to make sense of the juvenile garbage coming out of AOC’s mouth discussing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I’m not the expert on geopolitics,” Ocasio-Cortez finally admitted in the July 2018 interview, shortly after winning the Democratic primary that launched her into her congressional office six months later.

“I am not the expert on geopolitics on this issue”https://t.co/VM5qdVv9TT — MAX-Q (@TedCornwell) October 17, 2023

Those might have been the most truthful words Ocasio-Cortez ever said.

The problem for the United States now, though, is that too much of its political system — including the White House and the Senate and the country’s major cities — is run by the party Ocasio-Cortez represents so well.

Long on buzzwords when it comes to crises, quick to blame victims when those victims aren’t approved by leftist ideology (and armed, tough Jewish Israel definitely doesn’t), unafraid of parading their own self-righteous ignorance in front of a sympathetic establishment media, the Democrats of 2023 are no closer to offering a solution to the Israeli-Hamas war than Ocasio-Cortez was Monday night.

But the solution is the destruction of Hamas — and serious people know it.

The Israeli government knows it — it made that clear when it declared war on Hamas the day after the attack.

American conservatives know it — that Hamas needs to go the way of the Islamic State group that was destroyed in 2019 by then-President Donald Trump after former President Barack Obama (with Vice President Joe Biden) allowed it to live its murderous existence for half a decade.

Democrats sympathetic to Muslim murderers will never acknowledge the obvious truth. To the faculty lounge liberal, Israeli deaths at the hands of Islamist savages are footnotes in the greater chronicle of history of “liberation.”

There is nothing serious about AOC’s talk of “solutions,” except that it can be fatal for any country foolish enough to depend on Democrats for their survival.

