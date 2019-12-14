Even CNN Host Won't Let Jerry Nadler Get Away with Impeachment Hypocrisy

Oh, to be young and on Capitol Hill.

Sure, real love may be elusive, but the media can still love you in a way that proves true love needn’t involve two people. And when you get older, you can be reminded of those halcyon days of egotism by the media.

If you’re House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat of New York, those moments might not all be great, especially the ones that simply remind him of his hypocrisy.

So let me explain. Nadler — the head of the Judiciary Committee — doesn’t quite remember what he said twenty-odd years ago.

Here’s a reminder at 2:30:

So, just to be clear: Jerrold Nadler is a man who’s against this sort of witch hunt. Except when he’s for it.

Let’s remind you of what he said.

“There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment supported by one of our major political parties, and opposed by the other,” Nadler said in 1998 during impeachment proceedings against then-President Bill Clinton.

“Such an impeachment would produce divisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come.”

On Sunday, CNN host Dana Bash confronted Nadler about the stance he took on impeachment more than 20 years ago.

“So, right now, you are moving forward with impeachment proceedings against a Republican president without support from even one congressional Republican,” Bash said.

“Is it fair to say that this impeachment, in your words from back then, will produce divisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come?”

“I think what puts bitterness and divisiveness into our politics is the conduct of the president, who calls — who questions the patriotism of people who don’t agree with him, who calls political opponents human scum, who talks about the fake press, who derides the judiciary, who questions — who attacks all our democratic institutions,” Nadler replied.

“So, you are willing to impeach the president with no Republican votes, correct?” Bash asked.

Nadler responded that he was acting “on adequate, urgent grounds to defend our democratic republic” and that it is up to the GOP “whether they want to be patriots or partisans.”

I’m sure it is.

Regardless, Dana Bash wasn’t willing to let him get away with this hypocrisy.

None of us should be.

