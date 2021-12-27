A CNN reporter thinks there’s something wrong with President Biden.

The president is confused as he speaks; the administration is messing things up.

There’s something wrong.

This is news? CNN is noting this only now? Where have they been?

You know the answer — they’ve been in the Biden camp, propping him up, covering for him and basically, as an organization, functioning as his press secretary.

But now, CNN can longer hide their concern.

Last week, in a sit-down with ABC’s David Muir, several times Biden confused COVID home test kits with the newly-approved Pfizer pill designed to reduce the seriousness of COVID symptoms and need for hospitalization.

Muir and Biden discussed the new Pfizer pill. Then, after Muir asked about shortages of the test kits, Biden responded: “I’ve ordered half a billion of the pills — 500 million pills, excuse me, 500 million test kits …”

A misstatement. No problem. We all do it. But 10 seconds later, Biden does it again: “The answer is yeah, I wish I had thought about ordering a half a billion pills two months ago …”

Pills instead of test kits, and this time he did not correct himself.

Biden’s performance got the attention of Jeff Zeleny at CNN.

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny says Joe Biden is “not accepting any responsibility for this lack of testing.” “There is no sense from this administration [tests] will be sent out early in January as the president suggested.” pic.twitter.com/S9C0MpfjqN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 23, 2021

“Repeatedly throughout this interview with David Muir, which was recorded this afternoon [December 22], President Biden seems confused … and was confusing the half billion tests that they’ve ordered with the half billion pills,” Zeleny said.

“Of course, pills were in the news today,” Zeleny continued, “With the Pfizer approval of the anti-viral [drug], so he corrected himself, but that was one thing that struck out to me.”

It was not just Biden’s on-camera performance that concerned Zeleny, but the failure on the part of the administration to make sure there were enough test kits.

“This administration — and the president leading the charge here — really not accepting any responsibility at all for this lack of testing.”

Zeleny, as did Muir in the original interview, referred to images of individuals lined up trying to get COVID tests. Zeleny was critical of the administration’s inability to get people tested and questioned Biden’s claim that tests would be available in early January.

For his part, Muir, in his interview with Biden, asked pointed questions.

Assuming there was no collusion between ABC and the president in providing questions in advance, Biden, except for the confusion regarding pills and tests, was, in spite of some stumbling, at least mediocre in his ability to respond.

For whatever reason, there was one obvious edit 9 minutes and 45 seconds into the session where the recording stopped, there was a voiceover by Muir, then recording started again.

Concern about Biden’s capabilities center on his age.

The president would be a few weeks short of 82 years old on election day in November 2024.

Although telling Muir he would run for reelection if his health permitted, if an organization like CNN is becoming critical of how Biden is able to handle himself at age 79, it underscores what others have seen for a long time.

And is Biden serious about continuing as president until he’s 86?

To indicate the extent of how the president has aged, consider the video below.

Whether functioning as a passionate moralist or as a theatrical demagogue, Senator Joe Biden had a fire in his belly in a 1986 confrontation with George Schultz, secretary of state in the Reagan administration.

Reagan, by the way, was, at 77, younger when he left the presidency than Joe Biden is in his first year. Claims regarding Reagan’s mental acuity at the end of his term remain subject to partisan debate.

