Even CNN's Kaitlan Collins Is Not Buying the White House Spin on Biden's 'Garbage' Comment

For some reason, Democrats have tried to sanitize their latest smear against former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

But why start now? After all, not even Democrats’ allies in the establishment media seem inclined to endorse the revisionism.

During an interview Tuesday with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins reacted with skepticism toward White House officials and their Orwellian efforts to conceal President Joe Biden’s description of Trump supporters as “garbage.”

“It’s hard to really look at that when you can listen to it for yourself,” Collins said.

The portion of the Shapiro interview dealing with Biden’s incredible gaffe began around the 3:00 mark in the clip below.

“This is more BS from Donald Trump,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says after Trump said he didn’t know the comedian who spoke at his rally — as Shapiro also responds to President Biden’s comments about Trump supporters. “It’s certainly not the words I would use,” he says. pic.twitter.com/0vBawdGMOJ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 30, 2024

Earlier in the evening, while on a video call with an organization of Latino voters, the president declared, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters” — a reference to Trump voters.

So a comedian not affiliated with Trump’s campaign makes a joke about a PLACE, but Joe Biden just called at least 75 million American PEOPLE garbage. pic.twitter.com/ecTRNo29oH — Garbage Chad Prather (@WatchChad) October 30, 2024

Did Biden’s comment ruin any chance Harris had of winning the election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 84% (651 Votes) No: 16% (128 Votes)

Thus, when she said “it’s hard to really look at that,” Collins meant the White House’s official transcript of Biden’s comment. Incredibly, the transcript version turned “supporters” into “supporter’s.”

In other words, Biden administration officials tried gaslighting the public into believing the comment was about one person.

During Trump’s spectacular rally on Sunday at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, roast comic Tony Hinchcliffe joked about Puerto Rico being a “floating island of garbage.”

The joke received a polite, largely tepid response from the crowd.

Moreover, as seen in the side-by-side clips below, actor and comedian George Lopez recently spoke at a campaign event in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, where he joked about Mexicans as thieves.

Tony Hinchcliffe, a comedian, can’t make a joke about Puerto Rico. However, George Lopez can joke about Mexicans being thieves. Either both is a joke or neither is a joke. We can all see the Hypocrisy made by the Left. By the way, both jokes are funny. pic.twitter.com/aEvdKDfeKl — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) October 28, 2024

Nonetheless, despite the obvious hypocrisy, the establishment media went apoplectic over Hinchcliffe’s joke and not Lopez’s. More than 48 hours of liberal pearl-clutching ensued.

Thus, the White House doctored Tuesday’s transcript to make it appear as if Biden meant Hinchcliffe only.

The question, of course, is why? Why bother sanitizing Biden’s “garbage” comment when you have spent nine years slandering Trump supporters as Nazis?

“It’s certainly not words that I would choose,” Shapiro told Collins, referring to “garbage.”

Again, why not? Democrats and their media allies have characterized Sunday’s event in New York City as a “Nazi” rally. Harris herself has likened Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

In sum, those who disavow Biden’s “garbage” comment while ignoring or even endorsing the Harris campaign’s Hitler/Nazi rhetoric have done little more than strain at a gnat while swallowing a camel.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.