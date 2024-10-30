Share
Commentary
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden, right, called supporters of former President Donald Trump "garbage," and CNN's Kaitlan Collins, left, is not buying the White House's doctored transcript of Biden's remarks.
Commentary
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden, right, called supporters of former President Donald Trump "garbage," and CNN's Kaitlan Collins, left, is not buying the White House's doctored transcript of Biden's remarks.

Even CNN's Kaitlan Collins Is Not Buying the White House Spin on Biden's 'Garbage' Comment

 By Michael Schwarz  October 30, 2024 at 7:28am
For some reason, Democrats have tried to sanitize their latest smear against former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

But why start now? After all, not even Democrats’ allies in the establishment media seem inclined to endorse the revisionism.

During an interview Tuesday with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins reacted with skepticism toward White House officials and their Orwellian efforts to conceal President Joe Biden’s description of Trump supporters as “garbage.”

“It’s hard to really look at that when you can listen to it for yourself,” Collins said.

The portion of the Shapiro interview dealing with Biden’s incredible gaffe began around the 3:00 mark in the clip below.

Earlier in the evening, while on a video call with an organization of Latino voters, the president declared, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters” — a reference to Trump voters.

Did Biden’s comment ruin any chance Harris had of winning the election?

Thus, when she said “it’s hard to really look at that,” Collins meant the White House’s official transcript of Biden’s comment. Incredibly, the transcript version turned “supporters” into “supporter’s.”

In other words, Biden administration officials tried gaslighting the public into believing the comment was about one person.

During Trump’s spectacular rally on Sunday at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, roast comic Tony Hinchcliffe joked about Puerto Rico being a “floating island of garbage.”

The joke received a polite, largely tepid response from the crowd.

Related:
Puerto Rico Politician Takes Stage at Trump Rally and Buries Left's Manufactured Controversy Once and for All

Moreover, as seen in the side-by-side clips below, actor and comedian George Lopez recently spoke at a campaign event in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, where he joked about Mexicans as thieves.

Nonetheless, despite the obvious hypocrisy, the establishment media went apoplectic over Hinchcliffe’s joke and not Lopez’s. More than 48 hours of liberal pearl-clutching ensued.

Thus, the White House doctored Tuesday’s transcript to make it appear as if Biden meant Hinchcliffe only.

The question, of course, is why? Why bother sanitizing Biden’s “garbage” comment when you have spent nine years slandering Trump supporters as Nazis?

“It’s certainly not words that I would choose,” Shapiro told Collins, referring to “garbage.”

Again, why not? Democrats and their media allies have characterized Sunday’s event in New York City as a “Nazi” rally. Harris herself has likened Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

In sum, those who disavow Biden’s “garbage” comment while ignoring or even endorsing the Harris campaign’s Hitler/Nazi rhetoric have done little more than strain at a gnat while swallowing a camel.

Tags:
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
