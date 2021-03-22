While the Biden administration is still prioritizing public relations over informing the public, more Democratic officials are slowly but surely acknowledging the crisis at the southern border.

Democratic Mayor Bruno Lozano of Del Rio, Texas, a border town, slammed the White House’s response to the surge of illegal immigrants arriving.

“You have a breach on national security levels that have never before been seen in modern history and you’re not even batting an eye about it, you’re not even calling it a ‘crisis,’ you’re calling it a quote-unquote ‘challenge,'” Lozano told the New York Post on Sunday.

“It’s a slap in the face.”

This is not the first time the Democrat has been critical of the president.

In February, Lozano released a video statement asking Biden not to release any migrants into the community during the winter storm, which brought cold temperatures and caused massive power outages.

Anyone with eyes can see that the surge has to do with Biden’s messaging that he would be more welcoming to people crossing the border compared to the Trump administration, and now everyone from migrants to community members are dealing with the consequences of being unprepared.

Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who has often supported policies considered too conservative for most Democrats, sent a letter to the president with Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn on Monday calling for bipartisan solutions.

Psaki continues to say surge in migrants detained at the border is “not a crisis,” after newly released photos show children cramped in makeshift rooms “These photos show what we’ve long been saying, which is that these border patrol facilities are not places made for children” pic.twitter.com/k8FyeAZGoX — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2021

“We write to urge you to use your full authorities to effectively respond to and successfully manage the ongoing crisis at our Southwest Border. It is critical that our nation take aggressive steps to secure our border, protect our communities and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely,” they wrote in the letter.

“We cannot afford to be consumed by partisan battles on this critical topic. We will continue to seek bipartisan agreement with you and our colleagues to develop common-sense solutions that improve the situation on our border and keep our communities safe.”

I joined @senatorsinema in writing a letter to President Biden urging him to address the crisis at our southern border. It is critical that we take aggressive steps to secure our border, protect Texas communities, and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 22, 2021

Biden and his team are well aware that if the border crisis were widely reported, it would damage the administration’s “return to normalcy” image.

Here’s unaccompanied minors taken into CBP custody by month. Blue line is 2021 through Feb only. At current pace, March 2021 will exceed 15,000. Dark brown is 2020, showing April 2020 drop (Title 42 implemented late March 2020), then steady increase last 9 months of Trump. pic.twitter.com/PEBmbcFm2f — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) March 22, 2021

Under Trump, the 2019 border crisis was eventually calmed down, but networks ensured that there would be wall-to-wall coverage to place the blame on the president.

The lack of transparency and urgency from the White House is causing bipartisan backlash, and leaders like Lozano have every right to be furious.

