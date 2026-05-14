Is He Even a Doctor? Dem 'Physician' Running for Senate in Hot Water - Even Lib Reporters Question His Mysterious Past

A Democrat Senate candidate in Michigan keeps presenting himself as a physician, but records indicate that’s not accurate. Is this party really sending their best?

Politico reported on Tuesday that Dr. Abdul El-Sayed — he has the education for the title — has presented himself as a physician multiple times, but the outlet says the sources don’t back that up.

On a podcast appearance in March, El-Sayed claimed, “I’ve been a doctor my whole career.”

His LinkedIn profile reportedly says he is a “physician,” and he referred to himself as “a physician and epidemiologist” during a Council of Baptist Pastors debate in Detroit.

But medical records indicated he has not ever been granted a license in Michigan or New York, and his experience comes from a sub-internship at a Manhattan hospital for four weeks as he was finishing medical school.

El-Sayed can boast an impressive education. He attended the University of Michigan Medical School, graduated with a degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and earned his doctorate of public health from Oxford University, but none of that makes him a licensed physician.

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared with El-Sayed at a townhall about Medicare in 2025, saying, “There are no people in the Democratic caucus who are physicians” on his decision to back him, but El-Sayed did not bother correcting the record.

Both Michigan and New York have laws against presenting oneself as a physician if they are not licensed.

You know the situation is bad if left-wing outlets like Politico have to admit there’s an inaccuracy here.

El-Sayed undoubtedly realizes how detrimental this portrayal could be to his campaign, as his website’s “About Abdul” page does not use the word “physician,” instead trying to shift focus to his career in public life.

“He studied to be a doctor — but realized it was our broken politics that was making people sick. Abdul has dedicated his entire career to building government agencies that actually work for Michiganders,” the page reads.

El-Sayed isn’t the only Michigan Democrat with problems.

In January, the Michigan Enjoyer reported that Traci Kornak, the former treasurer of the Michigan Democratic Party, was suspected of embezzlement, allegedly taking money from a brain-damaged old woman.

According to Blue Water Healthy Living, Kornak was a conservator to the woman, allegedly taking $123,000, and was charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, false pretenses, and attempted false pretenses.

These questionable candidates rise to the highest levels of the Democratic Party.

As of Tuesday, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has the highest chances for the 2028 presidential nomination, according to Real Clear Polling.

This is astounding, to say the least, considering she’s one of the most incompetent people in Congress.

One could be led to believe that if there were a normal, honest Democrat floating around the national scene, they’d enjoy immense success.

But there’s no indication that such a Democrat exists — in Michigan or anywhere else.

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