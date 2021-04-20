Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Even the Fact-Checkers Admit Democrats Are Fudging Bipartisan Support for Biden's Jobs Plan

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of Congress about the American Jobs Plan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Monday.Doug Mills - Pool / Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of Congress about the American Jobs Plan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Monday. (Doug Mills - Pool / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published April 20, 2021 at 2:37pm
Mewe Share P Share

The Biden administration and Democrats have touted the so-called American Jobs Plan, a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, as having bipartisan support — but a fact-checker just destroyed their facade.

The analysis Monday by FactCheck.org found that President Joe Biden and his team are spinning the public’s opinion on the matter.

The fact-checker noted that the White House has been using a poll from the Data for Progress and Invest in America that said 73 percent of likely voters supported the plan, including 57 percent of Republicans.

It cited Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s comments regarding the bill making the specious claim.

“What do modernized roads, reliable transit, safe water systems, clean energy, and millions of good-paying jobs have in common? Strong bipartisan support,” Buttigieg tweeted earlier this month, sharing the poll results.

TRENDING: Biden Exec Order Could End Up Turning Millions of Americans Into Criminals Overnight

In addition, the administration quoted the survey in a news release to promote the legislation on April 6.

Do you support the American Jobs Plan?

“A new poll, released today by Invest in America and Data for Progress shows that President Biden’s American Jobs Plan is overwhelmingly popular with Americans of both parties. 73% of respondents, including 67% of Independents and 57% of Republicans, support the American Jobs Plan,” the release said.

“The President is proposing a plan that America needs, and this poll proves his plan is what Americans want,” it said.

So why should the poll the administration used not be taken seriously?

According to the fact-checker, Data for Progress and Invest for America are left-leaning organizations and the polling question was skewed to help the Democrats’ messaging.

RELATED: As Millions of Americans Remain Jobless, Biden Admin Giving Out 22,000 More Seasonal Work Visas

Here the question they posed to likely voters, which left out the more controversial parts of the bill:

The American Jobs Plan is a proposal to spend $2.25 trillion on infrastructure investments over eight years. The plan includes funding for the following:

• Repairing roads, bridges, and schools.
• Repairing drinking water systems.
• Investing in American manufacturing.
• Expanding internet service.
• Modernizing America’s electrical grid.
• Creating millions of good-paying jobs in a modern American energy sector.
• Funding the cleanup of mines and abandoned gas wells.

Do you support or oppose the American Jobs Plan?

“By our calculation, using a breakdown of spending provided by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, those listed items make up, generously, a little more than half the spending in the bill,” FactCheck.org said.

“As we have written, Democrats have taken a more expansive view of infrastructure to include such things as elder care, child care, and research and development,” it said.

Other polling from The New York Times and Quinnipiac has concluded that Republicans are significantly less likely to support the American Jobs Plan.

In addition, no Republicans in Congress have backed the bill, further debunking the claims of “strong bipartisan support.”

While the administration would like to think that its ideas are popular, it is lacking an earnest effort to compromise with conservatives.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







Number of Migrant Children Reported in Mexico on Way to US Skyrockets 900% in 3 Months
Even the Fact-Checkers Admit Democrats Are Fudging Bipartisan Support for Biden's Jobs Plan
Red State AGs Hit Back at Dems' Attempt to Pack Supreme Court
Portland Church Will Struggle to Feed the Homeless Due to Repairs from Riot Damage
Young Not Stupid: The Self-Righteous Biden WH Has Done Incalculable Damage by Hitting the J&J Vaccine
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×