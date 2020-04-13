SECTIONS
News
Print

Even Gov. Cuomo Agrees with Trump: WHO Has Some Explaining To Do

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York on March 27, 2020.Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty ImagesNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York on March 27, 2020. (Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 13, 2020 at 1:07am
Print

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo agreed with President Donald Trump on Friday that the World Health Organization should be questioned about its early response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Where were the warning signs? Who was supposed to blow the whistle?” Cuomo asked at his daily media briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

“The president has asked this question and I think he’s right. The president’s answer is the World Health Organization should have been blowing the whistle.”

He added, “I don’t know enough to know if that’s right or wrong, but I know the question is right and sometimes the question is more important than the answer.”

TRENDING: Trump Was Right All Along: Studies Find Most NYC COVID Cases Came from Europe

Cuomo joins a long list of people who have questioned the WHO’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including Trump and Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who have both indicated the U.S. should halt its funding of the organization.

The WHO has especially been scrutinized for information it tweeted about “preliminary” findings from Chinese authorities that downplayed the seriousness of the virus.

The January tweet said that Chinese authorities found “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission” of COVID-19.

“How did this happen? I mean, I still want to know how this happened because the warning signs were there and if you don’t know the answer, then how do you know it’s not going to happen again,” Cuomo said.

The governor pointed to headlines in January and said that we saw what was happening in Asia and Europe.

“Where were the international experts saying, ‘Well, if this is happening there, this is what we should expect to happen in the United States or prepare to happen in the United States,'” Cuomo said.

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations’ foreign appropriations subcommittee, said on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum” this week that he will not support funding the WHO under its current leadership in response to how it has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Cuomo Announces 'Coordinated' Effort Among Northeastern States To Reopen Economy

Do you think the WHO needs to answer questions about their response to the pandemic?

“They’ve been deceptive. They’ve been slow and they’ve been Chinese apologists,” the South Carolina Republican said.

“I don’t think they’re a good investment, under the current leadership, for the United States. And until they change their behavior and get new leadership, I think it’s in America’s best interest to withhold funding because they have failed miserably when it comes to the coronavirus.”

Graham added that the organization praised Chinese President Xi Jinping and criticized Trump’s decision to restrict travel from China to the United States.

“Here’s the point. Without China being irresponsible — lying to the world about the way the disease is transmitted, withholding information about the level of infection, silencing doctors — there would be no pandemic,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Document Shows US Officials Were Wary of Wuhan Lab and Possibility of 'Coronavirus Outbreak' 2 Years Ago
Actor and Former WWE Star Dave Bautista Calls Trump Supporters 'Brain Dead Morons'
Judge Napolitano: Coronavirus Restrictions Signal the 'Slow Death' of Civil Liberties
Even Gov. Cuomo Agrees with Trump: WHO Has Some Explaining To Do
John Legend Attacks Pastors in Anti-Easter Service Rant: Don't Let Them 'Kill Your Auntie'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×