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Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, seen in a June photo, predicted Democrats are going to be challenged by how to get their voters in Michigan to feel comfortable casting their vote for someone painted as "communist / socialist."
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Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, seen in a June photo, predicted Democrats are going to be challenged by how to get their voters in Michigan to feel comfortable casting their vote for someone painted as "communist / socialist." (Dominik Bindl / Getty Images)

Even Hillary Thinks Dems Have Gone Too Far and the GOP Has the Winning Message: 'Communist, Socialist'

 By C. Douglas Golden and    August 11, 2026 at 12:50pm
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Last week, the Democrats were given an off-ramp from the crazy highway: Pick the relatively sane U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens as your senatorial candidate in Michigan and say no to Abdul El-Sayed, a guy whose most prominent campaign surrogate is a communist livestreamer who says “America deserved 9/11.”

Democrats, by one percentage point, said: “Nah, we’re good with the crazy.” And even Hillary Clinton admits that, in a seat which should have been sewn up, the GOP has a potentially winning message by noting that the guy they nominated looks a lot like a “communist” and a “socialist.”

Apparently, when she’s not talking about Benghazi or bathtub servers hosting classified emails, Hillary can stumble upon a kernel of truth.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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