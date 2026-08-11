Even Hillary Thinks Dems Have Gone Too Far and the GOP Has the Winning Message: 'Communist, Socialist'

Last week, the Democrats were given an off-ramp from the crazy highway: Pick the relatively sane U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens as your senatorial candidate in Michigan and say no to Abdul El-Sayed, a guy whose most prominent campaign surrogate is a communist livestreamer who says “America deserved 9/11.”

Democrats, by one percentage point, said: “Nah, we’re good with the crazy.” And even Hillary Clinton admits that, in a seat which should have been sewn up, the GOP has a potentially winning message by noting that the guy they nominated looks a lot like a “communist” and a “socialist.”

Apparently, when she’s not talking about Benghazi or bathtub servers hosting classified emails, Hillary can stumble upon a kernel of truth.

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