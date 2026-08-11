Even Hillary Thinks Dems Have Gone Too Far and the GOP Has the Winning Message: 'Communist, Socialist'
Last week, the Democrats were given an off-ramp from the crazy highway: Pick the relatively sane U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens as your senatorial candidate in Michigan and say no to Abdul El-Sayed, a guy whose most prominent campaign surrogate is a communist livestreamer who says “America deserved 9/11.”
Democrats, by one percentage point, said: “Nah, we’re good with the crazy.” And even Hillary Clinton admits that, in a seat which should have been sewn up, the GOP has a potentially winning message by noting that the guy they nominated looks a lot like a “communist” and a “socialist.”
Apparently, when she’s not talking about Benghazi or bathtub servers hosting classified emails, Hillary can stumble upon a kernel of truth.
Read the Rest — Subscribe NowYou've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Already a subscriber?
Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.