As Hunter Biden’s criminal trial is underway, the most obvious question to consider is what President Joe Biden will do should the jury convict his son. Will he issue a presidential pardon?

Hunter Biden was indicted in September on three felony gun charges. He is accused of buying and possessing a firearm while being a drug addict and falsifying information on a federal form while purchasing a firearm.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in December regarding a potential pardon, “I’ve been very clear; the president is not going to pardon his son.”

The Washington Examiner reported President Biden said much the same in an interview with ABC News at a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

ABC asked whether he had ruled out using his authority for the sake of his son in both his firearm trial and a tax evasion trial set for September.

President Biden reportedly gave a single-word answer: “Yes.”

The elder Biden released a statement when the trial began, shedding further insight by saying, “As president, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases,” continuing, “But as a dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him and respect for his strength.”

With both remarks in mind, can we really trust the president on that stance?

Hunter Biden’s dealings have been so closely interwoven with the president’s career that it’s right to doubt.

Will Hunter be found guilty? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 63% (1263 Votes) No: 37% (755 Votes)

With confirmation that President Biden was indeed the “Big Guy” in his son’s business dealings with China, Hunter Biden’s laptop being a thing of truth and in fact not “Russian misinformation” and the suspicious discovery of cocaine at the White House, nobody in his right mind would say the president is estranged from his son’s degenerate and unlawful behavior.

It seems likely the president will help his son in some capacity, but timing is everything.

The November election approaches, with former President Donald Trump still the presumptive Republican nominee.

The website 270 to Win shows Trump up in the polls in battleground states like Georgia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

While the Biden campaign tried to keep Hunter Biden’s behavior out of the limelight in the build-up to 2020, it will be unavoidable in 2024.

With that in mind, a pardon of Hunter Biden would be devasting to his re-election prospects for obvious reasons. It is bad enough the Biden administration and mainstream media have tried countless tactics to lie and deceive the public concerning Hunter Biden, but to pardon him after all of that with an election approaching?

Sure, Joe Biden won’t pardon his son yet, but as the evidence stacks up against Hunter Biden throughout the remainder of the year, his father could be his get-out-of-jail-free card.

If President Biden secures a second term, that’s his chance.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.