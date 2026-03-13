Even the Left Is Tired Of Her: Ilhan Omar Gets Major Primary Challenge From Anti-ICE Lawyer

Perhaps it’s not surprising that liberal Minneapolis prosecutor Julie Le, who went viral for telling a judge “this job sucks” in protest of immigration enforcement is looking for a new job. It’s also not surprising the new job she’s seeking is that of a lawmaker running on an anti-ICE platform.

What is surprising is who the Democrat is taking on: Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, the left’s most obnoxious sacred cow.

As the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday, the former federal attorney who lashed out at a judge over ICE enforcement during Operation Metro Surge is gunning for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.

“Former Assistant Chief Counsel at the Department of Homeland Security and former Special Assistant United States Attorney at the United States Attorney’s Office, Julie T. Le has witnessed firsthand the failures of our broken immigration system,” her campaign website reads.

“Now she’s running for Congress to fight for real reform — and to fight for quality education and accessible healthcare for all families … Her vision is clear: Inspire Unity — a government that works for everyone, bringing people together to solve our greatest challenges through comprehensive immigration reform, education funding, and accessible healthcare for all families.”

“Julie’s campaign is centered on immigration reform that balances border security with a fair pathway to citizenship for those who contribute to society,” a media release from Le’s campaign said, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

Of course, this whole run wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the fact that Le effectively crashed out of public service during a Feb. 3 hearing in which she had what could charitably be described as an — ahem — episode.

Telling the judge that she had “stupidly” accepted the assignment with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, she all but begged the judge to penalize her so she could get a mental health day:

“Sometime I wish you would just hold me in contempt, your honor, so that I can have full 24 hours of sleep,” she said.

“What do you want me to do? The system sucks. This job sucks,” she added.

Le was quickly removed from the detail, according to the New York Post.

“The individual was a probationary attorney. This conduct is unprofessional and unbecoming of an ICE attorney in abandoning her obligation to act with commitment, dedication, and zeal to the interests of the United States Government,” said then-Department of Homeland Security assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Unprofessional and unbecoming? Well, the next step was clearly Congress, where that’s not only acceptable, but encouraged on the left.

And what’s more, she looks positively reasonable compared to the woman who currently holds the seat.

Le told The New York Times that “she would be a more moderate lawmaker than Ms. Omar, who has called for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

Of course, anyone to the right of the corpse of Fidel Castro could be perceived as more moderate than Omar, a virulent anti-Semite and firebrand who also happens to appear corrupt as all get-out and has been plausibly accused of committing immigration fraud by entering into a marriage of convenience with a man sources have claimed is her brother.

And while Omar has the advantage of fundraising and the support of the Somali community in the district, it’s worth noting that she’s faced other tough challenges since she was first elected in 2018.

A 2022 Democratic primary against small-fry state politician Don Samuels ended in a narrow victory for the incumbent “squad” member, 50.3 to 48.2 percent.

Omar’s penchant for rhetorical bomb-throwing and self-promoting, in other words, makes her a thorn in the side of Democrats — and a boon for Republicans, who have bought more than a few lunches off of her gaffes and solecisms.

So, yes, Le has an uphill battle, but she’s got two things on her side. First, the primary isn’t until August. Second, even Democrats are tiring of having to explain Ilhan Omar’s antics to America. Of course, it’s not exactly the best substitute in the world, what with it being a prosecutor who thought her job “sucks” because she has to enforce immigration law. It says a lot when we can be pretty certain she’d still be better than Omar.

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