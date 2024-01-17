Even a Leftist Site Publishes the Truth About Fani Willis' Alleged Lover Scandal

The left-wing, ultra-woke Georgia prosecutor pursuing former President Donald Trump is facing a growing number of accusations of corruption, but now it has become so obvious that even liberal media outlets are worrying that her part in prosecuting Trump is problematic.

This week, a left-wing website popular with liberals pointed out that the corruption allegations aimed at Willis are not something that can just be “shrugged off.”

The Daily Beast was founded in 2008 by Tina Brown, former editor of liberal publications like Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, and has held its spot as a leading place for liberal commentary on the web since it launched.

But despite its history of cheerleading for the left, The Daily Beast appears to be worried over the troubling actions of Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis.

On Tuesday, it published an article headlined “Why We Can’t Just Shrug Off the Fani Willis Scandal,” that site warned that Willis has engaged in a clear “conflict of interest” that imperils her prosecution of Donald Trump.

The article — by Atlanta criminal defense lawyer Andrew Fleischman — is a sign that even liberals are worried that Willis has undermined the case against Trump. And it’s worth noting that it isn’t the first time a leftist publication has printed a Fleischman critique of Willis.

On Aug. 19, only four days after Willis’ Aug. 15 indictment of Trump and 18 co-defendants, The New York Times published a Fleischman piece criticizing Willis for using Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, writing that it’s “the sort of charging instrument that has typically led to monthslong trials, complicated appeals and exhaustion for the participating lawyers.”

He’s clearly not her biggest fan.

Most recently, Willis has been accused of hiring her purported lover, Nathan Wade, to serve as a special prosecutor she appointed to the election interference case against Trump.

A sex scandal rocking President Trump’s case in Georgia. A new motion says Fulton County DA Fani Willis financially benefited from hiring her inexperienced lover on the case. pic.twitter.com/LfjpDFzoPg — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 9, 2024

Rumors of her sexual relationship with Wade do not seem to be mere courthouse gossip, either, as Willis has been subpoenaed in Wade’s divorce case — though we don’t yet know what questions the attorneys for Wade’s wife wants to ask.

The allegations against Wade arose when Trump co-defendant Michael Roman Wade filed a motion Jan. 8 asking the court to charges against him, arguing the case was “fatally defective.” The motion claimed Wade was paid an exorbitant amount to join Willis’ prosecution team, that he has far less experience than the other two members of the team, and really didn’t qualify for the position — outside of his personal relationship with the DA.

Since the allegations were leveled at her, Willis trotted out the race card to explain away the focus on her relationship with Wade as just another example of racism. She claimed that no one is questioning the other two members of her team because they are white.

NEW: FANI WILLIS speaks after allegations of paying lover to prosecute Trump: “You cannot expect black women to be perfect. We need to be allowed to stumble. We need grace. We are all sinners…”pic.twitter.com/YpP6tYH8zw — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 14, 2024

But the article published by The Daily Beast disagrees with this race card theory.

“The other two special prosecutors are incredibly qualified. For instance, Anna Cross is a former DeKalb County assistant district attorney who handled dozens of felony appeals and argued important motions for Fulton County. John Floyd is widely considered Georgia’s leading expert on state RICO prosecutions and helped draft the law,” Fleischman wrote.

“Combined, they billed $116,000 (less than a quarter of Wade’s total). And according to an agreement obtained by the Daily Caller, Floyd appears to have been paid about $100 less per hour than Wade.”

Indeed, the only other time Nathan Wade was allowed a role as a special prosecutor, he failed at his job by failing “to keep a single note” of his interviews, Fleischman wrote. Wade’s client in that case, Cobb County, Georgia, settled the case, according to Fleischman.

Fleischman added that much of Willis’ actions in handling the case seemed geared toward setting up situation “requiring” Wade’s service so she could give her lover lucrative payouts.

“Willis made choices throughout her prosecution that seem, in hindsight, calculated to require him,” Fleischman wrote.

The article ultimately noted that if Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott F. McAfee — who is investigating Willis’ actions — finds that Willis had an unprofessional relationship with Wade, he will likely disqualify her from the case against Trump.

And while that does not necessarily mean that the case itself will be automatically ended, it does give team Trump a lot of grounds to file for it to be thrown out over prosecutorial malfeasance.

Regardless, Willis’s misconduct is real and even the left-wing Daily Beast is clearly admitting it.

And maybe the article is also evidence that liberals are already lining up who they intend to blame when the whole case against Trump in Georgia blows up and sinks under its own corruption.

