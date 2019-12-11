Even Liberal Writers Are Slamming NYT for Butchering Story on Trump’s Anti-Semitism Executive Order

The New York Times on Tuesday night badly butchered a story on a forthcoming executive order from President Donald Trump addressing anti-Semitism on college campuses.

The story, which quickly went viral on Twitter, alleged that Trump was redefining Jewish-Americans as a separate nationality, leading some Trump critics to draw comparisons between the president and Hitler.

“It smacks not only of what happened in the Soviet Union but also Nazi Germany,” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said on CNN Wednesday morning.

President Trump will sign an executive order to interpret Judaism as a nationality to fight anti-Semitism on college campuses, his administration says. “It smacks not only of what happened in the Soviet Union but also Nazi Germany,” @SenBlumenthal says. https://t.co/fcALhO1soK pic.twitter.com/WHmWoovP3h — New Day (@NewDay) December 11, 2019

TRENDING: Nadler Accused of Treason as Reporter Crashes Impeachment Hearing: 'Americans Are Sick of Your Impeachment Scam'

“Mr. Trump’s order will have the effect of embracing an argument that Jews are a people or a race with a collective national origin in the Middle East, like Italian Americans or Polish Americans,” the paper claimed in its story.

But that was inaccurate.

What the order does do is ensure anti-Semitism is covered by Title VI civil rights protections, which prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin at federally funded institutions, such as universities.

“Discrimination against Jews may give rise to a Title VI violation when the discrimination is based on an individual’s race, color, or national origin,” reads a leaked version of the order, which Trump is expected to sign on Wednesday.

Do you trust The New York Times? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (12 Votes)

Tablet Magazine writer Yair Rosenberg noted that “the underlying rule here is an Obama-era distinction that protects Jews as a ‘nationality and race’ *not* because we Jews all see ourselves that way, but because RACISTS do, and the law needs to fight them when they do that.”

“Unless the administration changed the executive order on anti-Semitism at the last minute, it seems like we had a national Twitter freakout yesterday over bad reporting,” added Rosenberg.

The paper’s misleading story drew criticism not only from conservatives, but also from writers on the left.

“The order’s interpretation of Title VI — insofar as the law applies to Jews — is entirely in line with the Obama administration’s approach,” noted liberal Slate writer Mark Stern, who concluded that “The New York Times absolutely blew this story.”

No, the Trump administration is not redefining Judaism as a race or nationality. It’s reaffirming an interpretation of civil rights law shared by the Obama administration. The New York Times absolutely blew this story. https://t.co/wSO0Ylaf97 @Slate — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) December 11, 2019

RELATED: New Polls Show Democrats' Impeachment Barrage Has Voters Unmoved

“The New York Times absolutely blew this story. [The order] does not saying anything like what they claimed,” wrote left-wing Vox writer Ian Millhiser.

I have read that so-called “Jews are a nationality” executive order, which you can read here.https://t.co/rstKoXTVs0 The New York Times completely blew this story. It does not say anything like what they claimed. More soon… — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) December 11, 2019

The Times didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.