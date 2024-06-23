As the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is scheduled for this coming Thursday in Atlanta, even mainstream media pundits are being forced to address Biden’s cognitive decline.

On Friday’s episode of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” journalist and political analyst Elise Jordan framed the stakes of the debate very honestly in saying Biden, “absolutely cannot have a senior moment at this debate.”

Jordan further laid out the gravity of the situation for the Biden campaign as his voters are clearly showing concerns about his abilities.

“I was in Wisconsin and Michigan two weeks ago for a lot of focus groups, and what I heard from voters, Democrats who support Biden, is just that they’re going to be watching and they want to make sure that he’s up to the task. They might still be planning to vote for him, but they still, they’re uncomfortable about the age.”

While MSNBC is seen here discussing Thursday’s development of the Biden campaign winning a coin flip which allowed him to pick the right-side podium for Thursdays debate – allowing Trump to make the final closing statement – the more pressing and looming matter for the president’s campaign is certainly his ability on stage.

Indeed, he cannot have a “senior moment” as Jordan put it.

The reader might not consider this a “hot take” as most conservatives would hear Jordan’s analysis and ask, “what else is new?” but consider the source.

MSNBC is a mainstream liberal news network.

It isn’t a network that is known for drumming up support for Trump. For all intents and purposes, this is a pro-Biden network.

For Jordan to admit that Biden has had a “senior moment” previously as her statement suggests in saying he can’t have one, MSNBC is forced to admit the president’s mental health is a major issue.

In recent weeks, we’ve left-wing outlets doing anything but make such an admission.

After Biden’s awkward moment at the D-Day 80th anniversary and his strange behavior on stage with former President Barack Obama at a fundraiser hosted by the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles last Saturday, many pundits scrambled as we were told this wasn’t authentic footage, but “cheap fakes.”

Biden having another moment on the debate stage could spell the end.

CNN hosts Dana Bash and Jake Tapper will be present and will probably try to cover for Biden to no avail.

Obviously, the first person in the room who should point out if one of these moments occurs is Trump.

Emphasizing that Biden is not “up to the task” – to quote Jordan – would best happen on CNN.

Left-wing media outlets and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will have tremendous difficulty in labeling the footage a cheap fake when it’s airing on CNN live as millions watch closely.

