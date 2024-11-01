'What Did He Even Mean by This?': Tim Walz Sparks Outrage After Internet Hears What He Called Elon Musk

Tim Walz continues to light up the internet — for all the wrong reasons.

The Minnesota governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate has been in a proxy war with billionaire Elon Musk over Musk’s support for former President Donald Trump — Walz effectively called Musk a “dips*** last week, as Fox News reported.

And at a campaign stop in Detroit on Friday, he sparked a storm of social media responses after he appeared to imply that Musk, a father of 12, is homosexual — and Walz was clearly insulting Musk at the time.

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong was among many who posted the video clip.

“What did he even mean by this?” Cheong wrote.

Tim Walz calls Elon Musk “that gay guy.” What did he even mean by this? pic.twitter.com/VPxOLxaklG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 1, 2024

Walz was in the process of talking about the economy when he turned the subject to tax cuts for billionaires like Musk.

“If you’re a billionaire, Elon Musk for example, say, that gah … , that gay got …” then he snickered.

“Michigan knows that word,” he said.

“Look, that dude got a tax cut and the rest of us got shafted on the whole deal,” he said.

(The full video of the event is available here. Walz’s “gay guy” comments come about the 6:30 mark.)

Now, Walz almost certainly didn’t start out intending to call Musk “gay.” From the sound of the butchered sentence, he was trying to say “that guy got” and it came out as “that gay go…”

But his juvenile leering — along with the “Michigan knows that word” aside he tossed to the crowd — showed that once Walz committed the error, he also committed to going ahead with what he clearly meant as a slur. (To give Walz credit, he did switch the troublesome word to “dude.”)

Now, it’s safe to say that if Musk were gay, the world wouldn’t have needed Tim Walz to break the news. And it’s a damn good bet that he’s not.

Besides the dozen children he’s sired, the uber billionaire’s romantic life is the stuff of international tabloid fare (how many other guys have dated actress Amber Heard?), and it’s a better-than-even chance the news of any gay liaisons would have leaked long ago.

More to the point, it’s doubtful that Musk himself would keep any such thing hidden — he’s built hugely successful businesses — as well as a remarkable public image — on very clearly not giving a damn whether the world approves of him.

What’s more important here is that Walz — a famously poor public speaker who refers to himself, without exaggeration, as a “knucklehead” — knew exactly what he had done when he flubbed the sentence.

Instead of manning up, though, and clearing up the point immediately, he went deeper into the gutter with all the maturity of a schoolboy finding a smutty word.

And a social media frenzy built — with plenty more insults for Walz than he could ever lob at Musk.

Here’s a small sample:

WARNING: The following posts contain language that some may find offensive.

Used gay as an insult this has to be accentuated because they would cancel any republican using it that way — Sigmog (@manmanly76) November 1, 2024

Did Tim Walz just call @elonmusk “that gay guy”? Last week Tim Walz called Elon a “dipsh*t.” He seems to have an obsession… he’s probably jealous because Elon is a better and more accomplished man than he will ever be.

pic.twitter.com/Idke4Bb50x — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 1, 2024

WHAT!?! Did Tim Walz really just call @elonmusk a “gay guy” in a derogatory manner? Last time I checked, there are 12 children of Elons that disprove this claim. Walz will lie about anything! pic.twitter.com/jCVPLB7ltk — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 1, 2024

For Democrats, the worst part of the never-ending drama around Walz — from his “stolen valor” controversies and embellishing his military record to his lies about the conception of his own children, to his stunning incompetence when it comes to campaigning — is that his presence is a running sore on the Kamala Harris campaign from a wound that is entirely self-inflicted.

It was Harris who chose Walz as her running mate — passing over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Jew, almost certainly to avoid alienating anti-Semites in the Democratic Party.

It was Harris who decided that this boor — who has a strange fixation on the Chinese Communist Party — would be a suitable substitute in the Oval Office if she were ever unable to perform the duties of the nation’s chief executive.

Democrats voting for Kamala Harris for president might not realize it, but they’re voting for Tim Walz for president, too.

This is a guy who hasn’t made a right move since he stepped into the public spotlight as a potential veep.

He isn’t going to start any time soon. And God help the United States if he’s ever anywhere near the White House on his own.

