Even if Minnesota's Somali-Owned Day Cares Aren't Fraudulent, They Still Represent a Big Problem

Let’s just image that YouTuber Nick Shirley has it all wrong. Let’s say these Somali-run daycares making headlines in Minnesota are legitimate businesses and there’s no cause for concern about fraud.

The problem is solved and that’s the end of it, right? Not exactly.

Minnesota still has a major problem on its hands in that this is an immigrant population largely dependent on the taxpayer to survive.

A report last month from the Center for Immigration Studies lays out the facts.

Over half of children living in Somali immigrant homes live in poverty — the exact figure is 52 percent. 54 percent of Somali-headed households are on food stamps.

A massive 89 percent of Somali households with children are on some sort of welfare. This is not a trend among recent immigrants as the same report notes Somalis with over 10 years of residency in Minnesota have only slightly lower welfare consumption rates.

Comparing these figures to the native Minnesota population shows the massive disparity.

Only 7 percent are on food stamps. 8 percent of children in native Minnesotan households are in poverty.

When looking at every household in Minnesota, the disparities are much the same. 21 percent of natives are on some sort of welfare: 81 percent of all Somali households are. The numbers are only slightly lower for those Somali households who have been here over a decade at 78 percent.

Of course, there is nothing inherently wrong with poverty, but the issue arises when noting how these people came here and the rhetoric propping up mass immigrant.

Leftist politicians and activists bombard us with messaging that immigration brings great improvements to Americans’ quality of life. To note, the economic benefits of immigration are stressed constantly. We are told how hardworking these people are, and are force-fed the idea that we only prosper as a country because of them.

The numbers say otherwise.

Minnesota has an immigrant population that survives off the public dollar. If immigrants cannot help our nation thrive, the left’s messaging is null. What is the point of these people being here if they’ll only survive through state assistance?

More specific to Shirley’s investigation, we still have a massive problem regarding families and childcare if these businesses are real.

Families do not need to outsource child rearing. The job of mothers and fathers should not be diverted to third parties supported by government subsidies.

Sometimes those options are necessary, but by-and-large, the state should not be raising the next generation.

Pew Research released a 2015 study on working parents, nothing, “Two-parent households with a mother who does not work outside the home have grown much less common in the U.S. since 1970. Today, both parents work full time in 46% of these households.” That figure is up from 31 percent in 1970.

Although this study is a decade old, it shows how Americans households are structured with work being a priority for both parents trending upwards closer to the current year.

Working families need someone to look after their children, but are we careful with whose doing it?

