Even NBC Admits It: Trump Rallies Are Galvanizing Voters, Could Impact Midterms in Battleground States

Georgia Republicans got an injection of high-octane Trump on Friday, with some saying it can power Republicans to turn out and vote.

“Democrats are now admitting that Trump’s battleground state rally tour is WORKING in states like Georgia,” Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet posted on X.

Kolvet posted a clip of NBC reporter Monica Alba explaining how President Donald Trump, currently making a swing through battleground states, has galvanized Georgia Republicans by urging them to turn out as if they were casting ballots for him.

🚨 Democrats are now admitting that Trump’s battleground state rally tour is WORKING in states like Georgia: “There are RECORD-BREAKING early voting numbers here.” “In the conversations I’ve had here for voters, they say they feel that message is working.” “They’re telling me that they’re Republican friends who maybe wouldn’t have shown up to vote are heeding the president’s call, have gone even to vote early… on pace to break the last midterm record of 4 years ago if this keeps up.” — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 16, 2026

“In the conversations I’ve had here for voters, they say they feel that message is working,” she said.

“They’re telling me that their Republican friends who maybe wouldn’t have shown up to vote are heeding the president’s call, have gone even to vote early,” she said.

“There are record-breaking early voting numbers here in the state of Georgia,” she added.

Alba said the voting is “on pace to break the last midterm record of four years ago if this keeps up.”

During his Friday rally, Trump laid it on the line to his supporters.

TRUMP DANCE IN DALTON — THANK YOU, GEORGIA! https://t.co/ph7MUdt32l — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 16, 2026

Trump said on Friday, “You have to pretend I’m on the ballot.”

“Okay, the story is this: We get 49 percent more votes when I’m on the ballot. When I’m not on the ballot — I guess it’s a compliment — but people don’t show up so much,” he added, according to the Georgia Recorder.

Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon said making the contest about Trump is a win for Republicans.

“For the last decade, all the Democratic Party has done is define itself in opposition to Donald Trump,” he said.

“So I don’t think there’s anything new about that today. But what’s great about him being here is it sends a powerful message to Georgians that we have a chance to win all of these elections,” he continued.

“Our country is now based on MERIT!” President Trump delivers remarks to the Dalton, GA crowd https://t.co/az7iEr55sP — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 16, 2026

At the rally, Trump backed Rep. Mike Collins, a Republican who is trying to defeat Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Trump also urged voters to elect Republican businessman Rick Jackson in the gubernatorial race. Jackson is battling Democratic former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, according to WAGA-TV.

Collins said Ossoff is “a guy who wants to talk like Obama, wants to look like a Kennedy, lie like Pinocchio, and vote like Bernie Sanders.”

“This guy has never seen a tax increase that he didn’t like, a DSA candidate that he wouldn’t support, a wide-open border that he doesn’t like or a Bernie Sanders bill that he wouldn’t vote for,” Collins said.

“It’s because he likes representing Hollywood Hills more than he does these North Georgia mountains.”

Do you think Trump's rally efforts will significantly increase Republican voter turnout? Yes, definitely Maybe, it's uncertain No, it won't make a difference Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, definitely 75% (3 votes) Maybe, it's uncertain 25% (1 vote) No, it won't make a difference 0% (0 votes)

“Jon Ossoff, he ain’t nothing but a test tube Democrat,” Collins said. “A test tube Democrat that was created in a lab by Chuck Schumer to make our life less safe, more expensive, and worse off.”

Jackson said that during her tenure as mayor, Bottoms “sided with criminals over police.”

“Murders and crimes skyrocketed,” Jackson said. “Police and entire communities were abandoned.”

During her tenure, he said, “Businesses closed. Prices went up.”

“The highest inflation over the entire nation over 50 years was 40 percent higher in Atlanta. Political insiders got rewarded while everybody else suffered,” he added.

“Bad mayors don’t make good government. We cannot let her do to Georgia what she did to Atlanta,” Jackson said.

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