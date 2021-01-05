Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Even NYC Mayor de Blasio Is Furious with Cuomo Over His New Vaccination Threat

×
By Erin Coates
Published January 5, 2021 at 10:37am
P Share Print

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for threatening to fine hospitals that don’t administer the remaining doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week.

“That’s just arrogance,” de Blasio told NY1-TV’s Inside City Hall Monday night.

“Does he think that our health care professionals are uninterested in vaccinating people? How about trusting the people who have been our heroes.”

The New York City mayor said he respects the governor and has worked with him in the past few weeks during the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

“This is what I’d say to him: respect and trust our health care professionals. They are the people who do the work. They are the people who know best.”

TRENDING: Three Companies To Be Kicked Off NY Stock Exchange After Trump Executive Order

“They want to get people vaccinated. No one is more motivated than them. Help them, support them. Don’t fine them, don’t threaten them. Respect them and help them.”

De Blasio was responding to Cuomo’s threat to fine hospitals up to $100,000 if they don’t administer their first round of vaccines by the end of the week, KTLA-TV reported.

Do you plan on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

Hospitals have been receiving vaccines for the past three weeks, prioritizing frontline medical workers.

The governor said that as of Monday, only 46 percent of the vaccines had been administered.

“This is a management issue,” Cuomo said. “They have to move the vaccine and they have to move the vaccine faster.”

He also threatened to stop sending the vaccine to hospitals that don’t administer it fast enough.

De Blasio said that it wasn’t the hospitals’ fault that workers couldn’t distribute the vaccine quickly.

RELATED: 40% of Teachers and Staff Refused To Show Up for Work When Schools Reopened

“In our city public hospitals, until just a couple of days ago, the state rules literally did not allow our doctors to vaccinate everyone in the hospital who wanted to be vaccinated,” he said.

“We need rules that maximize the pace that help us speed up and reach the people who are available, who are priority, and who are ready, willing and able. It’s common sense. So the state can help us here. Stop threatening people.”

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination has been behind schedule nationwide and only 110,241 people in New York City have received their first dose despite the city receiving 443,000 vaccines.

On Monday, de Blasio expanded eligibility for people to receive the vaccine in order to reach the city’s goal of one million doses administered by the end of the month, NY1-TV reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







40% of Teachers and Staff Refused To Show Up for Work When Schools Reopened
Georgia Officials Irate as Trump Files New Election Lawsuit
New Congresswoman Explains Why She Refuses To Relinquish Her Gun: 'I Am My Own Security'
Even NYC Mayor de Blasio Is Furious with Cuomo Over His New Vaccination Threat
South Carolina Just Debuted Its New State Flag - And Nearly Everyone Hates It
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×