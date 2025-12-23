Share
President Donald Trump pumps his fist at an event in Fervent Calvary Chapel Church in Las Vegas on July 8, 2023. (Ronda Churchill - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Even the NYT Admits it: Trump's Economy 'Surged' in Q3, Smashed Growth Expectations

 By Jack Davis  December 23, 2025 at 8:35am
As talking heads voiced doom and gloom, the Trump economy continues to boom.

Economic growth, as measured by the Gross domestic Product, grew at a 4.3 percent annual rate from July through September, according to a The New York Times report titled “U.S. Economic Growth Surged in Third Quarter of 2025.”

The Commerce Department announced that the figure topped the rate of 3.6 percent in the second quarter of the year.

Consumer spending, which makes up about 70 percent of economic activity, rose at a 3.5 percent rate over the third quarter.

Even the far-left Times noted the contrast between whining and winning as it reported, “even in the face of negative consumer sentiment and a softening job market, the roughly $30 trillion economy started October on relatively solid footing as a whole, outperforming the bearish expectations of some experts only months before.”

Bret Kenwell, a U.S. investment and options analyst at eToro, also noted that there is a sharp difference between predictions and reality.

“While worries surrounding the jobs market, tariffs and inflation continue to swirl, the economy continues to defy its doubters by chugging higher,” he said according to CBS.

Bloomberg noted that the increase was the strongest increase in two years.

Trump was quick to post about the report Tuesday shortly after the numbers became public.

“The TARIFFS are responsible for the GREAT USA Economic Numbers JUST ANNOUNCED…AND THEY WILL ONLY GET BETTER!” Trump posted on Truth Social after the GDP number was release.

US Set to See Largest One-Year Decline in Murders in History: Crime Expert

“Also, NO INFLATION & GREAT NATIONAL SECURITY. Pray for the U.S. Supreme Court!!! President DJT.”

In a recent Op-Ed on Fox Business, economist Larry Kudlow said the economy could grow even further.

“Now, I think the Trump economic program of supply-side tax cuts, deregulation, drill, baby, drill, and free and fair reciprocal trade, is capable of producing 5% GDP growth. That’s right, 5%,” he wrote.

“Not every quarter or every year, but I think with huge business investment, including the AI boom, along with the drop in oil prices, which could actually get us to zero inflation for a while, Mr. Trump’s program could deliver 5% growth next year. Maybe even the year after,” he wrote.

“Trump’s shock and awe reimagination and rejuvenation of a new capitalist path to prosperity is right now completely underestimated by everybody. Friend and foe.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
