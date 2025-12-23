As talking heads voiced doom and gloom, the Trump economy continues to boom.

Economic growth, as measured by the Gross domestic Product, grew at a 4.3 percent annual rate from July through September, according to a The New York Times report titled “U.S. Economic Growth Surged in Third Quarter of 2025.”

The Commerce Department announced that the figure topped the rate of 3.6 percent in the second quarter of the year.

Consumer spending, which makes up about 70 percent of economic activity, rose at a 3.5 percent rate over the third quarter.

Even the far-left Times noted the contrast between whining and winning as it reported, “even in the face of negative consumer sentiment and a softening job market, the roughly $30 trillion economy started October on relatively solid footing as a whole, outperforming the bearish expectations of some experts only months before.”

Bret Kenwell, a U.S. investment and options analyst at eToro, also noted that there is a sharp difference between predictions and reality.

“While worries surrounding the jobs market, tariffs and inflation continue to swirl, the economy continues to defy its doubters by chugging higher,” he said according to CBS.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: US GDP growth surges to +4.3%, smashing expectations Welcome to the next TRUMP BOOM! 💥 pic.twitter.com/FjhFUUUMgb — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) December 23, 2025

Bloomberg noted that the increase was the strongest increase in two years.

Trump was quick to post about the report Tuesday shortly after the numbers became public.

“The TARIFFS are responsible for the GREAT USA Economic Numbers JUST ANNOUNCED…AND THEY WILL ONLY GET BETTER!” Trump posted on Truth Social after the GDP number was release.

“Also, NO INFLATION & GREAT NATIONAL SECURITY. Pray for the U.S. Supreme Court!!! President DJT.”

🇺🇸 “The TARIFFS are responsible for the GREAT USA Economic Numbers JUST ANNOUNCED…AND THEY WILL ONLY GET BETTER! Also, NO INFLATION & GREAT NATIONAL SECURITY. Pray for the U.S. Supreme Court!!!” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/8Bi1pTuYOL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2025

In a recent Op-Ed on Fox Business, economist Larry Kudlow said the economy could grow even further.

“Now, I think the Trump economic program of supply-side tax cuts, deregulation, drill, baby, drill, and free and fair reciprocal trade, is capable of producing 5% GDP growth. That’s right, 5%,” he wrote.

“Not every quarter or every year, but I think with huge business investment, including the AI boom, along with the drop in oil prices, which could actually get us to zero inflation for a while, Mr. Trump’s program could deliver 5% growth next year. Maybe even the year after,” he wrote.

“Trump’s shock and awe reimagination and rejuvenation of a new capitalist path to prosperity is right now completely underestimated by everybody. Friend and foe.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.