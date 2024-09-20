Even with Oprah as Moderator and a Friendly Crowd, Kamala Harris Flopped Hard at Michigan Town Hall

If dishonesty and mediocrity together could assume human form, the result would look and sound like Vice President Kamala Harris.

At a town hall in Farmington Hills, Michigan, on Thursday, moderated by billionaire media mogul and Harris supporter Oprah Winfrey, the vice president treated audience members, viewers and listeners to an evening of question dodging, rehearsed lies, brazen hypocrisy and jaw-dropping rhetorical nonsense — pure, concentrated drivel from the mind of a complete fraud who communicates nothing because she knows nothing.

Not even a propagandized audience or a friendly moderator could save Harris from her own breathtaking ignorance.

For instance, in a clip posted to the social media platform X, a young wife in Pennsylvania, who accessed the event remotely, bemoaned the fact that she and her husband could not afford to purchase a home and then asked the vice president to explain her specific plan for addressing the cost of living.

Harris responded with an unfathomably platitudinous string of nonsense.

“Yours is a story I hear around the country as I travel, and in terms of both rightly having the right to have aspirations and dreams and ambitions for your family and working hard and finding that the American dream is, for this generation and so many recently, far more elusive than it’s been,” she said.

Rightly having the right to have aspirations and dreams and ambitions, etc.? You can almost feel the stress as her overtaxed brain worked to churn out as many fine-sounding words as possible.

Then, the vice president again promised to take on “price gouging,” by which she meant imposing Communist-style price controls.

Finally, Harris resorted to biography.

“Look, I grew up a child of a mother who worked very hard,” she said.

Nothing that followed made any difference because, of course, she said nothing. Apart from regurgitated nonsense about price controls, she effectively dodged the question.

Furthermore, the fact that Harris and President Joe Biden have held power for nearly four years got lost amid so much mindless drivel. After all, if she plans to do something about high prices, why has she not done it already?

Kamala Harris & Oprah are hosting a town hall right now with Pennsylvania voters🗳️. A couple who is trying to save enough money to have a second child 🧑‍🧑‍🧒‍🧒asks about home ownership, and how owning a home, having a family seems far off. Kamala starts bizarrely rambling… pic.twitter.com/jE7jAGVuSq — CJS (@CJS_POSTS) September 20, 2024

In another clip posted to X, Harris delivered carefully rehearsed lies about illegal immigration.

When an audience member asked for “specific steps to strengthening the border,” the vice president cited the ghastly February 2024 border bill, which would have effectively legalized the Biden administration’s criminal open-border policies.

In fact, Harris extolled the alleged virtues of that bill while blaming former President Donald Trump for its legislative defeat.

At the end of the clip, Winfrey asked if Harris would sign that bill. The vice president answered in the affirmative

Winfrey, of course, did not ask why “border czar” Harris did nothing to stem the flow of illegal immigrants into the country for more than three years, or why the Biden administration waited until an election year to push a cosmetic and wholly inadequate remedy.

In other words, the moderator allowed Harris to get away with carefully rehearsed lies.

Kamala is incapable of answering a question and after 3 minutes of nonsense Oprah had to save her. pic.twitter.com/ZnbWeUDtZD — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 20, 2024

Meanwhile, for sheer hypocrisy, nothing could compare to Harris’s admission that she would shoot anyone who invaded her home.

“If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot,” the vice president said in another clip posted to X.

However, she quickly chastised herself for that rare moment of honesty.

“I probably should not have said that,” she added while cackling. “My staff will deal with that later.”

Harris has repeatedly pledged to eviscerate the Second Amendment.

Kamala Harris: “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot. Probably should not have said that.” pic.twitter.com/hlpGKUZAik — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 20, 2024

Finally, we have the granddaddy of all word salads.

In fact, one X user called this clip “the most spectacular two minutes of Kamala’s nonsensical wisdom I have ever heard.”

For more than a minute, the vice president spoke a steady stream of words that together conveyed absolutely nothing.

“We love our country. I love our country. I know we all do. That’s why everybody’s here right now. We love our country. We — we take pride in the privilege of being American. And this is a moment where we can and must come together, as Americans, understanding we have so much more in common than what separates us,” she began.

From there, things got worse. Her slow, stream-of-consciousness-like delivery of whatever banal thoughts passed through her addled mind came out in a garbled mess.

“Let’s come together with the character that we are so proud of about who we are, which is we are an optimistic people. We are an optimistic people,” she said, nodding her head as if she had stumbled upon something profound.

“Americans, by character, are people who have dreams and ambitions and aspirations. We believe in what is possible. We believe in what can be — “

Unburdened? Oh please, say “unburdened by what has been.”

“And we believe in fighting for that,” she added.

Darn. Someone must have told her to stop saying the “unburdened” thing.

In any event, the spectacle continued.

“That’s how we came into being. Because the people before us understood that one of the greatest expressions, for the love of our country, one of the greatest expressions of patriotism is to fight for the ideals of who we are.”

With Cicero and Churchill spinning in their graves, the vice president kept talking.

She did, however, seem to recognize that her brain was running out of random words. So she pivoted to a line she used in an old interview, which had the virtue of familiarity.

Moreover, audience members probably had not heard it. Nor, even if they had, could they likely distinguish it from the rest of her rubbish-filled remarks.

Who we are, she said on Thursday, “includes freedom to make decisions about your own body, freedom to be safe from gun violence, freedom to have access to the ballot box, freedom to be who you are and just be, to love who you love openly and with pride, freedom to just be.”

Harris used that same “freedom”-related template in a December 2023 interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

“Be it the freedom to make a decision about your own body, the freedom to love who you love openly and with pride, the freedom to be free from fear of violence and hate, the freedom to just be — the freedom to just be,” the intellectually overmatched vice president said at the time.

This might just be the most spectacular two minutes of Kamala’s nonsensical wisdom I have ever heard. pic.twitter.com/VkeCA2oLew — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 20, 2024

In short, one can scarcely believe that Harris is a real person, let alone a major party’s presidential nominee.

The combination of question dodging, rehearsed lies, hypocrisy and absolute garbled nonsense simply staggers the mind.

