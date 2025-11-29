Share
A Home Depot location stands on a clear day in Florida on March 23, 2024. (World photo / Getty Images)

Even a Rumor Puts You in These Crazies' Crosshairs: Leftists Harass Home Depot Over Claims Store Chain Aided ICE

 By Michael Austin  November 29, 2025 at 5:00am
Left-wing protesters disgruntled over federal immigration raids protested Home Depot over the company’s alleged cooperation with the law enforcement efforts.

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement detains illegal aliens in large cities, leftist protesters have harassed federal agents and boycotted businesses supposedly helping.

One social media user claimed that Home Depot “has been cooperative with ICE and allowed them to work out of their parking lots.”

But the company flatly denied the claim: “This is untrue — we aren’t coordinating with ICE. We aren’t involved in ICE activities, and we aren’t notified when they are going to happen. We’re required to follow all federal and local rules and regulations in every market where we operate.”


The claim nevertheless led to boycotts and protests against Home Depot and their alleged activities.

One protest at a Home Depot in Monrovia, California, saw leftist protesters standing in line to buy a 17-cent ice scraper at the automatic kiosks.

One Reddit user said the strategy was to “clog the lines and bring the store to a stop in an effort to disrupt sales and send a message against ICE raids in their community,” according to Newsweek.


But other social media users were not impressed with the petty tactic.

“You need to arrest these people for obstruction of justice,” one user suggested.

“All of these people actively destroy our nation. They offer nothing in terms of building society. Only to be a nuisance,” another contended.

Several noted that the only ones suffering from the protest were the employees who had to work through the shenanigans.

“So what is their point? Just made a minimum wage worker’s day that much harder. But they’re sticking it to Corporate,” another user said, posting a clown emoji along with the comment.

“Exactly. I feel sorry for the clerks who have to put up with this immature pageantry,” a commenter agreed.

Yet another revealed the true purpose behind the protests.

“They don’t care about workers. It’s all performative. The purpose is to be seen doing it,” the user said.

“It’s no different than someone drawing attention to themselves when they put money into the collection plate.”

