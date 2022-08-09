Even Trump Enemy Andrew Cuomo Calls Out Garland's DOJ After KGB-Style Raid on Mar-a-Lago

Former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for the Department of Justice to quickly justify the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence to avoid the perception that it was politically motivated and tainting investigations into Jan. 6.

Trump’s son Eric indicated the Monday raid was done over documents the former president took to Mar-a-Lago from the White House, Reuters reported.

This prompted a large response from Republicans, conservatives and others.

‘DARK DAY FOR JUSTICE’: @kayleighmcenany says the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago makes the federal agency look ‘overtly political.’ pic.twitter.com/Ikion5EEeI — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 9, 2022

‘I’M DISGUSTED’: Former FBI special agent reacts to the ‘unjustifiable’ Mar-a-Lago raid. pic.twitter.com/Xua89mW2fS — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 9, 2022

‘THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED’: @GOPChairwoman Ronna McDaniel tells ‘Fox & Friends’ the raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home is ‘deeply concerning’ and ‘such an overreach.’ pic.twitter.com/XcMVi80Z1q — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 9, 2022

Hours after the raid, Trump posted a political ad on his social media platform Truth Social.

Though support from conservatives and Republicans was to be expected, what was less expected was a tweet from Cuomo.

DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations. — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) August 9, 2022

“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations,” Cuomo tweeted Tuesday.

