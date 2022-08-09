Share
News

Even Trump Enemy Andrew Cuomo Calls Out Garland's DOJ After KGB-Style Raid on Mar-a-Lago

 By Trevor Schakohl  August 9, 2022 at 8:00am
Share

Former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for the Department of Justice to quickly justify the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence to avoid the perception that it was politically motivated and tainting investigations into Jan. 6.

Trump’s son Eric indicated the Monday raid was done over documents the former president took to Mar-a-Lago from the White House, Reuters reported.

This prompted a large response from Republicans, conservatives and others.

Trending:
Ex-NYPD Commissioner: If FBI Raid Doesn't Stop Trump, Next Move Is Assassination

Hours after the raid, Trump posted a political ad on his social media platform Truth Social.

Though support from conservatives and Republicans was to be expected, what was less expected was a tweet from Cuomo.

Related:
Millionaire Andrew Cuomo Wants His Ex-Constituents to Pay, Files Desperate Lawsuit Against NY State

“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations,” Cuomo tweeted Tuesday.

Cuomo resigned last year after investigators found he sexually harassed more than ten different women and he was revealed to have hidden hundreds of nursing home patients’ deaths due to COVID-19, according to The Associated Press.
Do you agree with Cuomo's tweet?
The criminal charges against him were dropped, The New York Times reported.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Trevor Schakohl
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




The Biden Admin Is Seething Over One Particular Twitter Account
Even Trump Enemy Andrew Cuomo Calls Out Garland's DOJ After KGB-Style Raid on Mar-a-Lago
Largest Military Aid Package to Date Announced by US
Illegal Border Crossings Record Shattered, 2022 Marks Highest Numbers in Border Patrol History
Popular GOP Governor Leaving Office; State Warned Liberal Leading Race for His Office Would Usher in 'San Francisco on Steroids'
See more...

Conversation