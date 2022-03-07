Even the World's Biggest Electric Car Mogul Is Pushing Biden to Up Oil Production 'Immediately'

Maybe libs will believe Elon Musk?

The sometimes-eccentric billionaire has built an empire on innovative thinking — from the Paypal financial services company to the pioneering private space transportation company Space X to the electric car manufacturer Tesla.

So when a guy with an immense fortune invested in the future of cars that don’t run on gasoline thinks it’s time the world got serious about producing more oil and gasoline, it’s probably time to listen.

In a Twitter post Friday, Musk implicitly acknowledged that his car company has an interest in seeing gas prices as high as possible, but suggested that reality has a way of making itself known.

Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas exports. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

And in this case, reality is the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has rained death on innocent civilians in Eastern Europe and, thanks to Russia’s prominence in oil and gas production, wreaked havoc on oil markets and the economy the world over. (In mid-day trading Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 600 points as oil hit $130 per barrel, according to The Wall Street Journal.)

“Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures,” Musk wrote.

“Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas export.”

That’s the kind of analysis that’s missing when the liberal establishment talks about the future of “green energy” that’s somehow supposed to replace fossil fuels as the lifeblood of the world economy.

Naturally, Twitter being Twitter, Musk’s post was swamped by outraged libs — is there any other kind? — but there were quite a few Twitter users who understood the point.

Amazing that the ceo of the biggest electric car company has to say this in hopes of saving the country. — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) March 5, 2022

The leading electric car maker wants us to make our own oil and gas. What will make Biden wake up? — Dr. Willie J. Montague (@RepMontague) March 5, 2022

Too obvious it hurts! Self sufficiency first, and simultaneously work quick to swing the energy mix towards renewable. — Bob Loukas (@BobLoukas) March 5, 2022

It’s easy for establishment voices like White House press secretary Jen Psaki to launch weekend Twitter threads explaining how the war in Europe shows the United States “real energy security comes from reducing our dependence on fossil fuels.”

It could be that at some point in the future there will be alternative energy sources to rival the coal and oil that fuel the world now, as Musk has made a career of proving, anything’s possible when the human mind is free to innovate and explore.

But that point in the future — whenever it comes — isn’t going to be here fast enough to secure the American people from the shocks of a world energy market that’s dominated by the likes of Vladimir Putin, the murderous mullahs of Iran, the various other unsavory theocracies of the Middle East or depraved socialists in Venezuela.

In the world as it is, in the reality of today and the foreseeable future, the best bet for that kind of security for the American people will come with the energy independence of producing it at home.

That was the kind of energy independence the country achieved with President Donald Trump in the White House.

And it’s that kind of independence that President Joe Biden destroyed with a war against domestic energy that began literally on his first day in office and the decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline and its thousands of jobs.

The oddest thing about the Biden administration’s war on fossil fuels is its actions are the opposite of its words.

Even before Russia started the war, Biden — petrified by the political problem of high gas prices — tapped into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try to lower prices at the pump. Before that, he begged OPEC nations to start producing more oil — and got the back of the cartel’s hand.

Just over the weekend, according to The New York Times, he sent a high-level delegation to Venezuela, which is run by the socialist Nicolas Maduro, who hates the United States and all things American (and is facing drug-trafficking charges from the U.S. Department of Justice).

But Venezuela has oil, and the Biden administration is apparently realizing we don’t have enough of it. So what if we have to bow and scrape to a socialist to get it?

Musk, an unapologetic free thinker, might be no great favorite of liberals these days, but even most progressive can’t argue with his credentials. The guy makes electric cars, for heaven’s sake.

The war Putin unleashed against Ukraine is going to go down in history as naked aggression, no matter how it comes out. And nothing is going to justify the cruel deaths, the countless displacements and untold human misery that it’s causing and will continue to cause.

But it just might make progressives realize that reality trumps leftist fantasies. And however much they might wish for a “green new deal,” they’ve got to deal with the world as it is.

And if they still don’t believe that, maybe they’ll believe Elon Musk.

