Ever Wonder How the Anti-Iran War Activists Mobilized So Fast? One Name Explains Lots of What We Saw: Soros

Major activist groups protesting war in Iran have had millions of dollars funneled their direction through George Soros-backed groups in the last decade.

Leftist groups such as the ANSWER coalition and Code Pink deployed protests almost immediately following the launch of U.S. strikes on targets in Iran. Several of those anti-war nonprofits organized a “mass mobilization call” as part of that response to Operation Epic Fury, including MoveOn and Win Without War — two organizations heavily funded by the Soros network through his Open Society Foundations and Open Society Policy Institute.

Tax filings and grant disclosures between 2016 and 2024 showed that Soros sources have donated a combined total of more than $6 million to those activist organizations, with more than $4 million contributed in just the last four years.

Both groups lobbied the Biden administration in 2021 to rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement as part of a large coalition of left-wing conglomerates, including the Open Society Foundations and Indivisible.

MoveOn, a self-described “challenge to America,” describes its activism as “progressive power through advocacy and elections” that has “been on the front lines of resistance to Trump and the GOP’s toxic agenda.”

The organization credits itself with “game-changing victories,” including support for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and is an official partner of the national “No Kings” protests. MoveOn’s lobbying wing, MoveOn.org Civic Action, has received more than $3.4 million from the Open Society Foundations since 2016, and the organization has received over $2 million in funding since 2022 alone, for the stated purposes of “non-partisan policy advocacy,” supporting “social welfare activities,” and “policy advocacy on reproductive rights.”

MoveOn overall directly took in $670,000 from the Soros-backed Tides Foundation between 2017 and 2024, according to the organization’s own gift disclosures.

MoveOn did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Win Without War, according to its website, works to promote a “progressive national security strategy that prioritizes human security and diplomacy over war.” Prior to Operation Epic Fury, the organization released a statement saying strikes against Iran would be “another reminder of the President’s perception of himself as a would-be king.” Following the failure of the War Powers Act in both chambers of Congress, Win Without War stated that, “Congress failed one of its most basic duties” by not preventing President Donald Trump from continuing the strikes on Iran.

Congress failed one of its most basic duties this week. The Senate and House both rejected war powers resolutions that would’ve halted an illegal war on Iran. This is a disgrace. See our statement here: https://t.co/Vis8LlqxPv — Win Without War (winwithoutwar.bsky.social) (@WinWithoutWar) March 6, 2026

Despite calling itself a “national grassroots organization,” Win Without War has received over $2 million in grants from the Soros-backed Open Society Policy Center. The organization received $600,000 in 2020 and 2022, as well as $1 million in 2024.

The Open Society Policy Center granted the money to support the organization’s “policy advocacy” and “social welfare activities,” according to tax records between 2020 and 2024. Win Without War did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

The Open Society Foundations has also invested heavily in Win Without War’s parent organization, the Center for International Policy. The organization, according to its website, is “committed to making a peaceful, just, and sustainable world the central pursuit of U.S. foreign policy.”

CIP says that it “does not accept funding from the U.S. government or private corporations” and is “not beholden to special interests.” The Open Society Foundations has granted the organization nearly $4.9 million since 2016 and $2 million since 2021, according to its website’s “Awarded Grants” page.

The DCNF was unable to reach CIP for a comment. Including the CIP’s grants, the Open Society Foundations alone has donated a combined total of $10.6 million to these groups since 2016 and $5,7 million since 2022.

The Soros family is no stranger to funding “grassroots” leftist activism. The Open Society Foundations has awarded Indivisible, the No Kings protests’ lead organizer, over $7 million since 2018 and over $4 million since 2022. Win Without War and MoveOn are also listed as official partners of the protests. The Tides Center, a companion organization to the Tides Foundation working “to advance social justice and equity,” in 2023 financially sponsored pro-Hamas activist groups celebrating the terrorist organization’s Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.

The Tides Center has also advocated for multiple left-wing agenda items including anti-police activism, abortion expansion, and transgender sex changes.

The Open Society Foundations did not provide a comment to the DCNF. Indivisible and the Tides media team did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

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