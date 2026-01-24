Share
Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley arrives to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Oct. 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley arrives to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Oct. 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Ever Wonder Why Even Trump Can't Get Criminal Dems Arrested? They're Using the 'Blue Slip' Trick to Stay Out of Jail and It Has to End

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 24, 2026 at 2:03pm
Are you curious why there haven’t been more arrests in Minnesota, particularly in response to the obvious FACE Act violations at Cities Church last weekend?

Blame it on the “blue slip.”

No, the “blue slip” isn’t some sort of newfangled term like “barbiecore,” “naked quitting,” or “digital sobriety” (all real new terms from major dictionaries added in 2025, by the way! Six seven! Six seven!) In fact, the problem is that it’s very much not new — a century old, in fact — and it’s keeping President Donald Trump from appointing U.S. attorneys to Democratic fiefdoms.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




