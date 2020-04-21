Every American Needs To See Trump's 'Nancy Antoinette' Pelosi Ad - She Couldn't Care Less About Us

President Donald Trump’s campaign team absolutely scorches House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new ad highlighting her disconnect from voters.

Pelosi’s now-infamous TV interview on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last week from her California estate demonstrated how out of touch the Democrat is with average Americans.

While speaking with Corden from her luxurious home, Pelosi smiled and happily discussed her affinity for sweets.

Standing in front of a refrigerator that critics have said costs $24,000, Pelosi told Corden that she has a passion for ice cream.

“I don’t know what I would have done if ice cream were not invented,” she said, showing off some rather expensive pints of the stuff.

We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/dqA32d5lU1 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 14, 2020

Trump, apparently irritated by the TV interview, shared a clip of it on Twitter and called out Pelosi for being “an incompetent political hack.”

“An incompetent political hack! Come back to Washington & take care of our great American workers,” Trump wrote.

An incompetent political hack! Come back to Washington & take care of our great American workers. https://t.co/FZ9mH92j0S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2020

Trump’s campaign has now seized on the tone-deaf interview and is using it to show Americans just how far removed Pelosi is from working people.

The ad compares Pelosi to lavish-living Austrian-French monarch Marie Antoinette, who is rumored to have said upon learning that French peasants had run out of bread to eat: “Let them eat cake.”

The Trump ad uses captions like “Americans Are Losing Their Jobs” and “Not Everyone Has a $24,000.00 Stocked Fridge” while juxtaposing portions of Pelosi’s interview to clips revealing the financial and emotional toll that coronavirus-related lockdowns are having on working people.

It’s worth noting that around the same time Pelosi was showing off her ice cream collection on late-night TV, Senate Democrats — backed by Pelosi — were blocking a move to appropriate $250 billion in loans to small business owners unless Republicans gave in to their legislative demands.

“Pelosi Snacks on Ice Cream While Americans Lose Their Paychecks,” the ad says.

“Let Them Eat Ice Cream,” the ad writes in a quote that is attributed to “Nancy Antoinette.”

It’s safe to say the Trump ad does a good job of highlighting Pelosi’s disconnect from workers who are feeling the brunt of the pandemic’s economic toll, as she and her party continue to treat Americans as collateral damage during the current crisis.

Even Meghan McCain, a co-host of ABC’s “The View” and a frequent Trump critic, praised the new ad.

“This ad is an absolute savage blow and an example what I was trying to explain today regarding having empathy for the protesters and people living in fear of how they will feed their family and keep the lights on,” she tweeted Monday.

This ad is an absolute savage blow and an example what I was trying to explain today regarding having empathy for the protesters and people living in fear of how they will feed their family and keep the lights on. https://t.co/ALFcLIU8LH — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 21, 2020

McCain later told her audience on “The View” that the ad is a “kill shot.”

“It’s not the ice cream that’s in her fridge, it’s the fact that she’s standing behind giant refrigerators, multiple ones that cost $24,000 each,” she said Tuesday, according to The Daily Beast.

While Pelosi brags about her ice cream stash, Americans are hurting.

More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in recent weeks — a massive figure that does not even take into account the pandemic’s incalculable emotional toll.

With that in mind, this might very well be the hardest-hitting political ad the Trump campaign has ever made.

