Every American Should See This Ex-Dem A/C Repairman Set MSNBC Straight on Why Kamala Lost

Tuesday’s defeat for the Democrats is raising a lot of questions in that party.

The questions they’re asking most are the most obvious ones: What went wrong? Where did the message fall short in mobilizing voters against President-elect Donald Trump?

An X user named HVAC1 — a self-described HVAC master and business owner — responded to a clip from MSNBC in which panelists were asking these questions. He gave the “simple answer” as “a former union democrat.”

“I’ll make it real simple for ya from a former union democrat… Easy fix. [Y]ou s**t on and insult working people from your mansions and gated communities. [Y]ou steal from us to give to your pet constituents. [Y]ou call us enemies and garbage, deplorable, and nazis…” he wrote.

He went on to make over a dozen additional points about Democrats ramping up inflation, threatening to pack the courts, lying constantly, forcing “sexual perversions and fetishes on us,” and so much more.

The clip in question shows MSNBC analyst Tim Miller telling host Jen Psaki, “There’s a fundamental brand problem” mentioning the gains that Trump made with every demographic excluding women with a college education.

.@timodc: “Trump gained with every demographic group except college-educated women. Every one… Democrats have to think about how their brand is resonating outside of college-educated urban and suburban white Americans.” pic.twitter.com/KdF6gSwicc — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) November 6, 2024

Miller posited that in the Democrats, “have to figure out how to talk to them [those demographics].”

Will Democrats ever be able to recover the working class voters they’ve lost? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 5% (36 Votes) No: 95% (673 Votes)

While leftist media panelists can go on for hours looking from the top down at their failures, working Americans like HVAC1 — someone who is undoubtedly living the Democrat party’s failures — is uniquely situated to respond.

His grievances are pretty much a laundry list of Joe Biden’s administration’s failures.

Everything from transgender ideology and accusations of Nazism to funding foreign wars, illegal immigration, and outright dishonesty is mentioned here.

You cannot help but chuckle at the remark that this is all an, “easy fix.”

Indeed, this is an easy fix for Democrats – stop doing these things.

Democrats’ platform since Trump began his campaign for his first term has focused more on ideological adherence than voter outreach.

They ask themselves, “What’s the position that will most closely align with our ideology?” rather than asking, “What’s the position that will attract the voter?”

This seems like advice any public servant would hear upon choosing to run for office, but miraculously Democrats have run a candidate for the presidency being totally deaf to it.

Who is this X user to offer advice?

He does not appear to hold public office or possess – on paper – any political expertise.

That’s the point.

MSNBC and liberal elites don’t determine elections. Regular people do.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.