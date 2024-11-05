Every Black American Needs to See This BLM Leader's Endorsement of Donald Trump

Black Lives Matter leader Mark Fisher has had enough of following the path Democrats have set for black men to walk.

“I definitely will not be supporting Kamala Harris,” Fisher said in a video posted on the website of the New York Post.

“If she ever got anywhere close to power, it would be a disaster for this country,” he elaborated.

💥BLM leader Mark Fisher is voting for Donald Trump Mark Fisher, who co-founded a Black Lives Matter chapter in Rhode Island, explains why he is putting his support behind the Republican Party after being a lifelong Democrat, “We’ve just been blindly loyal to the Democratic… pic.twitter.com/B73ppPA9uO — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) November 4, 2024



“Historically, the Democratic Party has been the party that black people overwhelmingly vote for. We haven’t gotten anything in return,” Fisher continued.

Fisher said he had been a life-long Democrat who supported President Joe Biden in 2020, but now saying he regretted that choice.

“For so long, we’ve just been blindly loyal to the Democrat Party — the Democratic Party — for no reason,” he said.

“They have given us no reason to have such loyalty — to maintain such loyalty — to them,” he added.

“And many people were doing a lot better under Donald Trump. He implemented opportunity zones for the black community, where it was tax incentive based, and it was incentivized investments into the black neighborhoods, which is what we needed to revitalize our dying economy,” Fisher said.

After praising Trump’s achievements, he closed the video by asking “how can you not want to follow” Trump.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Mark Fisher the co-founder of BLM Rhode Island and current founder and executive director of the Maryland-based BLM incorporated who stood in solidarity with Proud Boys and led vigils in prayers for the people he believed to be political prisoners. Just announced… pic.twitter.com/GClxVNcbeD — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 24, 2023

Fisher had indicated a year ago that his political views were evolving and that he supported former President Donald Trump.

In August, Jimmy Lee Tillman used the website of the Martin Luther King Republicans to explain why black voters support Trump. T illman said that the Democratic Party’s “fear-mongering, gaslighting and vote-shaming won’t work in 2024.”

Vice President Kamala Harris “will not be able to replicate the 2008 presidential phenomenon, as Obama left a negative taste. The Black community received nothing tangible in return for their eight years of silence,” Tillman said.

“Harris may have the optics, nice power suits, and pearls, but everyone sees through her like glass,” he wrote.

Tillman noted that what voters definitively know is that “food is still high, gas is still high, and illegal immigrants are taking jobs, committing crimes, and straining limited resources. People are not ignoring this.”

