Share
News

Every Black American Needs to See This BLM Leader's Endorsement of Donald Trump

 By Jack Davis  November 5, 2024 at 6:57am
Share

Black Lives Matter leader Mark Fisher has had enough of following the path Democrats have set for black men to walk.

“I definitely will not be supporting Kamala Harris,” Fisher said in a video posted on the website of the New York Post.

“If she ever got anywhere close to power, it would be a disaster for this country,” he elaborated.


“Historically, the Democratic Party has been the party that black people overwhelmingly vote for.  We haven’t gotten anything in return,” Fisher continued.

Fisher said he had been a life-long Democrat who supported President Joe Biden in 2020, but now saying he regretted that choice.

“For so long, we’ve just been blindly loyal to the Democrat Party — the Democratic Party — for no reason,” he said.

“They have given us no reason to have such loyalty — to maintain such loyalty — to them,” he added.

“And many people were doing a lot better under Donald Trump. He implemented opportunity zones for the black community, where it was tax incentive based, and it was incentivized investments into the black neighborhoods, which is what we needed to revitalize our dying economy,” Fisher said.

Did Donald Trump do more to bring minorities into the conservative fold than any other president?

After praising Trump’s achievements, he closed the video by asking “how can you not want to follow” Trump.

Fisher had indicated a year ago that his political views were evolving and that he supported former President Donald Trump.

In August, Jimmy Lee Tillman used the website of the Martin Luther King Republicans to explain why black voters support Trump.

Tillman said that the Democratic Party’s “fear-mongering, gaslighting and vote-shaming won’t work in 2024.”
Related:
Republican Election Attorneys Score Early Morning Victory in Pennsylvania: Report

Vice President Kamala Harris “will not be able to replicate the 2008 presidential phenomenon, as Obama left a negative taste. The Black community received nothing tangible in return for their eight years of silence,” Tillman said.

“Harris may have the optics, nice power suits, and pearls, but everyone sees through her like glass,” he wrote.

Tillman noted that what voters definitively know is that “food is still high, gas is still high, and illegal immigrants are taking jobs, committing crimes, and straining limited resources. People are not ignoring this.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Republican Election Attorneys Score Early Morning Victory in Pennsylvania: Report
Most Accurate Pollster of 2020 Shows Battleground Sweep for Trump in Final Polls
Every Black American Needs to See This BLM Leader's Endorsement of Donald Trump
Top Political Analyst Says Pollsters Are Missing 'A Massive Shift'
Fisherman Makes Disturbing Election Interference Discovery Near Creek
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation