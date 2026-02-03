Every Celebrity at the Grammys Could Learn a Lesson from Jelly Roll's Response to Being Asked About Politics

Celebrities, of course, have the same right as everyone else to say what they regard as true. If they want to write their alleged truth into a script or a song, more power to them.

We ask only that they show some much-needed humility by accepting the limits of their understanding.

For instance, according to Variety, rapper-turned-country-star Jelly Roll declined to join the parade of virtue-signaling celebrities who took the stage during Sunday’s Grammy Awards and exposed their ignorance by parroting slogans adopted by leftist protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“People shouldn’t care to hear my opinion. I’m a dumb redneck,” Jelly Roll told reporters backstage in the press room.

In truth, Jelly Roll would have had every reason to promote himself or boast of his own excellence. After all, he won the first-ever Best Contemporary Country Album award for “Beautifully Broken.”

Instead, he chose to highlight his own limitations. And we have a pretty good idea why, for the artist showed us as much after accepting his award on stage.

“First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I am listening, Lord, I am listening, Lord,” Jelly Roll said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Some audience members cheered, though not as loudly as they cheered for those who parroted leftist nonsense.

In any event, Jelly Roll had not yet finished praising his Lord and Savior. After thanking his wife (and Jesus again) for rescuing him from a broken life of drugs and incarceration, the artist elaborated on his faith message.

“I want to tell y’all right now,” he said moments later, “Jesus is for everybody. Jesus is not owned by one political party; Jesus is not owned by no music label; Jesus is Jesus. And anybody can have a relationship with him. I love you, Lord.”

Jelly Roll stepped onto the Grammy stage and did something you almost never see anymore. He didn’t play it safe.

He pulled out a Bible. He openly thanked God for rescuing him from a dark, broken chapter of his life, and he did it in front of an industry that usually avoids… pic.twitter.com/OSj0oukdAz — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) February 2, 2026

By contrast, other award recipients, including Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish, went on stage and spewed anti-ICE drivel.

In fairness, Jelly Roll did appear to equivocate somewhat in his backstage comments to the press.

“I hate to be the artist that sounds aloof, but I just feel so disconnected from what’s happening. I didn’t know politics were real until I was in my mid-20s in jail. That’s how disconnected you are when you grow up in a drug-addicted household,” he said, according to Variety.

Moreover, he pledged to speak up in the future.

“I have a lot to say about it, and I’m going to in the next week, and everybody’s going to hear exactly what I have to say about it the most loud and clear way I’ve ever spoken in my life,” he added.

Some might regard those words as contradicting his earlier assertion that “people shouldn’t care to hear my opinion.” But they do not. In fact, by diminishing his own importance, the artist actually amplified the message in his songs.

Bad Bunny and Eilish, on the other hand, hijacked the awards ceremony to espouse their deranged views. They made it about themselves.

Conservatives sometimes insist, often in a reflexive and defensive manner, that entertainers should stay away from controversial subjects. That is what we mean by “shut up and sing,” right?

We must concede, however, that artists who avoid controversial subjects will soon discover that they have little worth singing.

It would be more accurate, therefore, to say that we want them to approach every subject they tackle with humility.

Then, as if by supernatural design, the sincere practice of that Christian virtue will invariably lead them to Jesus. Ask Jelly Roll.

