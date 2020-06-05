SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Every Congressional Candidate Trump Endorsed Won Their Primary - Dems Should Be Quaking in Their Boots

×
By Del Duduit
Published June 5, 2020 at 10:03am
Print

Numbers never lie — and neither do results.

In spite of the onslaught of doom and gloom analysis from the establishment media about President Donald Trump’s chances for re-election, conservatives have a reason to be confident going into the presidential elections this November.

The president has endorsed 64 Republican candidates in congressional, special and primary election races since the 2018 midterms — and all have won.

“It couldn’t be more clear that Republicans across the ballot are campaigning on the President’s successful track record of keeping America First,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale stated in a news release.

On Tuesday, 23 House and Senate candidates endorsed by Trump won their Republican primaries.

TRENDING: Cruz Rips Ex-Deputy AG as Senate Hears Russia Probe Testimony

“Thanks to the President’s bold conservative agenda, during his Administration we’ve seen an economic renaissance, the lowest unemployment rate for nearly every minority group before the economy was artificially interrupted by coronavirus, manufacturing return to America, new trade deals, a stronger national security, and thousands of new American jobs,” Parscale continued.

“The President’s unprecedented, undefeated endorsement record reflects what American voters already know, President Trump has never stopped fighting for them and will be reelected in 2020.”

Do you think President Trump will be re-elected this November?

The fact that every Republican candidate given Trump’s stamp of approval since the midterms has been victorious signals the immense support for the commander in chief’s agenda and shows how influential his endorsements are.

Biden and the rest of the Democrats are surely shaking in their boots.

RELATED: Project Veritas Releases Undercover Antifa Video, Member Talks Eye Gouging & 'Destroying' the 'Enemy'


Even so, pollsters are indicating that Biden may have a good chance of winning the election in November.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls has the former vice president in front of Trump when it comes to winning the electoral college.

The most recent numbers have Biden with 183 electoral votes and Trump with 125 and 230 toss-up votes.

But these are the same numbers that indicated former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would win in a landslide.

Obviously, those 2016 numbers were off.

The Trump campaign will continue on the path to victory as Republicans continue to come out on top, and that will hopefully provide the president with the momentum he needs to win in November.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Del Duduit
Del Duduit's work has been honored by The Associated Press and statewide news organizations, and his interviews with professional athletes of faith have resulted in several published books and articles. His weekly blog focuses on stories of inspiration, faith and conservative values.
Del Duduit's work has been honored by The Associated Press and statewide news organizations, and his interviews with professional athletes of faith have resulted in several published books and articles. His weekly blog focuses on stories of inspiration, faith and conservative values.
Education
Bachelor's degree from Ohio University in sport sciences







Chris Cuomo Proves He Has No Idea What the Constitution Says During Humiliating Live Segment
Every Congressional Candidate Trump Endorsed Won Their Primary - Dems Should Be Quaking in Their Boots
Watch as Peaceful Protesters Swarm DC Rioter, Turn Him Over to Cops Before He Can Get Violent
As Thousands of Rioters Go Free, 2 Black Pro-Life Activists Arrested Outside PP
Watch 'Antifa Kid' Turn Himself In to Police, Doesn't Look So Tough Now
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×