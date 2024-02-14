Every Member of Congress Warned of 'Serious National Security Threat' Ahead of White House Briefing

A top House Republican on Wednesday warned of an unspecified “serious national security threat.”

“Today, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all Members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio posted in a statement on X.

“I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat,” the post said.

The threat is a Russian military capability, according to NBC, which cited four sources with knowledge of the issue that it did not name.

NBC reported that a Democratic source familiar with the threat who it did not name said, “This is a serious issue that could lead to a destabilizing situation and a national security threat.”

CNN also reported the threat is connected to Russia, citing sources it did not name.

It cited sources that called the information “very sensitive” and that the threat “is, in fact, a highly concerning and destabilizing” Russian capability “that we were recently made aware of.”

Lawmakers trooped in and out of a secure briefing room at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, a member of the Intelligence committee, said the issue, “requires our attention, there’s no doubt. It’s not an immediate crisis but certainly something we have to be very serious about,” according to CBS.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said a briefing was planned for Thursday. NBC reported that the briefing was on the issue cited by Turner.

He said he had reached out to the top congressional leaders and ranking intelligence committee members of each party, known as the Gang of Eight, “to offer a personal briefing.”

“I am a bit surprised that Congressman Turner came out publicly today, in advance of a meeting on the books, for me to go sit with him alongside our intelligence and defense professionals tomorrow,” Sullivan said.

“That’s his choice to do that. All I can tell you is that I’m focused on going to see him, sit with him, as well as the other House members of the Gang of Eight tomorrow, and I’m not in a position to say anything further from this podium,” he said.

Sullivan was asked if Americans should be concerned.

“In a way, that question is impossible to answer with a straight ‘yes’ … because Americans understand that there are a range of threats and challenges in the world that we’re dealing with every single day, and those threats and challenges range from terrorism to state actors, and we have to contend with them,” he said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson cautioned that “there is no need for public alarm.”

“We are going to work together to address this matter, as we do all sensitive matters that are classified, and beyond that, I’m not at liberty to disclose classified information and really can’t say much more, but we just want to assure everyone steady hands are at the wheel. We’re working on it, and there’s no need for alarm.”

