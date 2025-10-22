Every Minute Matters in Today's World: Use Yours to Speak Truth

One of the thoughts that often haunts me when I step up to teach is the sobering reality that I may have just spent an hour of someone’s life that they will never get back.

In a world where time has become the ultimate currency, every minute matters.

To speak without clarity, inspiration, or purpose is to squander something sacred.

In today’s culture of constant noise, people don’t need more words — they need meaningful moments that stir their hearts and shape their direction.

Andy Stanley captured this power beautifully in his book, “Visioneering,” when he said, “Your vision will inspire others to see beyond their own circumstances.”

Those of us who have the privilege to speak into people’s lives carry a profound responsibility. We are not merely transferring information; we are stewarding influence.

With every lesson, story, and insight, we have the unique opportunity to ignite hope, call out potential, and inspire people to rise above the ordinary.

When vision is clear and truth is compelling, words can become catalysts that change trajectories, shape futures, and make a lasting impact on the world.

2 Timothy 2:15 captures this thought and reminds us to handle God’s truth with care:

“Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth.”

Bob Lehman More Biographical Information Recent Posts Contact Bob Lehman is part of the Strategy and Leadership Team (S.A.L.T.) of a global mission organization, Missions Door. He serves as vice president of mobilization and care. Bob and his wife, Janet have also launched a ministry called Mission Recharge, a coaching and caring ministry for pastors, missionaries, ministry leaders and their spouses, especially those facing discouragement and stress related to the daily challenges of life and ministry. Some of their specific responsibilities include:



1. Personal coaching and heart care for missionaries and pastors who need a safe and understanding leader to help navigate leadership transitions and crisis difficulties.

2. Development of resources to help people in ministry survive and thrive in their marriages and ministries.

3. Global Training of coaches to expand a network of heart care for people in ministry.

4. Representation and advocacy for Missions Door at regional church gatherings, in local churches, and among individuals, sharing the overall ministry of Missions Door and encouraging ministry partnerships.

5. Service on the Strategy and Leadership Team (S.A.L.T.) of the Mission, representing missionary care concerns in the general oversight of the Mission.



Bob has planted two churches, served as senior pastor to the first church in Anthem, Arizona, served as the senior police chaplain for the Phoenix Police Department, was chaplain to the Arizona Rattlers Arena Football team, and chaplain to one of the minor league teams of the Milwaukee Brewers. Bob is married to Janet. They have four children and 14 grandchildren.

