Every Single Female Senator Walked Out During Vote on Utah Pro-Life Bill

By C. Douglas Golden
Published March 13, 2020 at 1:19pm
Well, this is a good look, now, isn’t it?

In the immortal vein of “safe, legal and rare,” every single Utah female state senator walked out of the chamber in the midst of a vote Tuesday on an abortion-related bill.

While the lawmakers say the move wasn’t intended to draw attention to themselves, the two Republicans and four Democrats didn’t actually make a difference in the bill’s passage.

It still cleared the upper chamber 16-7, with five Republican men voting against it, according to The Associated Press reported.

Republican state Sen. Deidre Henderson said the bill went too far, referring to it as “invasive.”

The bill mandates “showing a woman images and making the fetal heartbeat audible, if possible,” before she gets an abortion, according to the AP. “Women now get an ultrasound before the procedure, but providers aren’t required to show them the results. Doctors could be subject to fines of $100,000 or more if they perform the procedure without showing an ultrasound.”

Republican state Sen. Curtis Bramble, who sponsored the legislation, was a voice of reason, telling the the Deseret News: “If you are going to take the life of a child, if you are willing to terminate that life through an abortion, it seems appropriate that you get the best information about the development, the stage of development, heartbeat — we are talking about a human being.”

But state Sen. Luz Escamilla, a Democrat, apparently didn’t want to listen to common sense:

Very spontaneous, I’m sure.

Anyway, here was the general opinion among Twitter’s liberal denizens:

So, what else is there to be said here?

Do you think abortion should be illegal nationwide?

Congratulations for abortion-on-demand, folks, and not just the garden-variety version.

Even with that pious prayer-circle-in-reverse, nobody on the left is fooling anyone about what this fight is about.

This is all about abortion when it’s demanded, who it’s demanded by and where it’s demanded by, whether it be in New York state or Utah.

Think this isn’t the face of abortion in 2020? Think again.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







Every Single Female Senator Walked Out During Vote on Utah Pro-Life Bill
