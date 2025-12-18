Every TV Network Except Fox News Refused to Show a Key Component of Trump's Prime-Time Address

Fox News was the only network that showed graphics the White House prepared to accompany President Donald Trump’s prime-time speech Wednesday, which focused mainly on the economy.

CNN’s Brian Stelter reported, “Trump’s communications team shared a set of slides with the major TV networks ahead of time and encouraged the networks to show them on screen, according to three news executives who spoke on condition of anonymity.”

However, “None of the big three broadcast networks [ABC, NBC, CBS] opted to go with the slideshow. CNN did not show the slides either. One of the reasons: The graphs did not come with clear sourcing information, the sources said.”

Stelter noted that Fox did not show all the slides and put a label on the ones it did, stating, “White House graphic.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity did display some additional ones during his post-speech analysis.

Kevin Hassett, Trump’s director of the National Economic Council, highlighted on MS Now’s “Morning Joe” the network’s decision not to show the White House’s graphics.

“The president, in order to make sure that everyone understood the facts and the facts were documented, spent a lot of time with us, with our team, preparing slides that showed the data for what he was talking about in the speech, and in some networks, while he was speaking they showed the slides, and on some networks they didn’t,” he said.

“I was expecting, when I was just flipping around, to see the slides everywhere,” he added.

Kevin Hassett confirmed my reporting on @Morning_Joe today while complaining that most TV networks didn’t show his slides. “I was expecting when I was flipping around to just see the slides everywhere. Gosh, we spent so much time, more time on them.” pic.twitter.com/EEfvjIeazE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 18, 2025

The White House included the charts in its YouTube stream of Trump’s address.

The president opened his remarks saying, “Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it. When I took office, inflation was the worst in 48 years, and some would say in the history of our country, which caused prices to be higher than ever before, making life unaffordable for millions and millions of Americans …

“We’re bringing our economy back from the brink of ruin. The last administration and their allies in Congress looted our treasury for trillions of dollars, driving up prices and everything at levels never seen before. I am bringing those high prices down and bringing them down very fast. Let’s look at the facts. Under the Biden administration, car prices rose 22 percent, and in many states, 30 percent or more,” Trump spelled out.

.@POTUS: “Let’s look at the facts. Under the Biden Administration, car prices rose 22%, and in many states, 30% or more. Gasoline rose 30% to 50%. Hotel rates rose 37%. Airfares rose 31%. Now under our leadership, they are all coming down and coming down fast.” pic.twitter.com/lpNxBFZANk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 18, 2025

“Gasoline rose 30 to 50 percent. Hotel rates rose 37 percent. Airfares rose 31 percent. Now, under our leadership, they’re all coming down, and coming down fast. Democrat politicians also sent the cost of groceries soaring, but we are solving that, too. The price of a Thanksgiving turkey was down 33 percent compared to the [price during Biden’s administration] last year. The price of eggs is down 82 percent since March, and everything else is falling rapidly, and it’s not done yet. But boy, are we making progress. Nobody can believe what’s going on,” he argued.

BREAKING: White House Posts Staggering Chart Showing Disastrous Biden Price Increases vs Remarkable Trump Decreasespic.twitter.com/SJ0ASrBeRF — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) December 18, 2025

On Thursday, the Consumer Price Index came in at a lower-than-expected 2.7 percent in November, year-over-year, down from 3 percent in September. There was no report available for October, due to the government shutdown.

The late President Ronald Reagan — known as “the Great Communicator” — employed flip charts during some of his prime-time addresses to the American public, particularly when speaking about economic matters.



Reagan’s undergraduate degree was in economics, a field well known for its use of graphs and charts.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.