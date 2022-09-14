'Everybody Is Absolutely Livid': Dozens of Royal Staffers Learn They're on the Chopping Block During Service for the Queen

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III to the throne, the former Prince of Wales’ staff has been warned that they might lose their jobs as he transitions into his role as monarch.

The new King and his Queen Consort Camilla lived and worked at Clarence House for many years, but will move their offices into Buckingham Palace and might eventually live there, the Guardian reported.

In light of this, up to 100 employees at Clarence House received notice that they may be losing their jobs.

This notice came to many who have worked for Charles at the royal residence for decades.

“Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team. All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it,” one source told the Guardian.

The Guardian also reported that the staff members received the notice that they might lose their jobs during the thanksgiving service for the queen that was held at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday.

Many of these employees, which include private secretaries, finance officers, communications team members and household employees, assumed that they would transition into the King’s new household, since they had served him for years.

They also claimed that they had no warning concerning the status of their positions until a letter came from Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s top aide.

Representatives of the Guardian saw Alderton’s letter and said that it informed the staff that Clarence House will be closed.

“The change in role for our principals will also mean change for our household … The portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales’s personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out, and the household … at Clarence House will be closed down. It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas will no longer be needed,” the letter read.

“I appreciate that this is unsettling news and I wanted to let you know of the support that is available at this point,” the letter added.

Alderton’s letter also noted that certain staff members who provide “direct, close, personal support and advice” to the Charles and his wife would keep their jobs.

Meanwhile, other staff members whose roles are considered “redundant” will be offered help in finding positions in other royal households, or “assistance in finding new jobs externally and an ‘enhanced’ redundancy payment beyond the statutory minimum,” the Guardian reported.

“Following last week’s accession, the operations of the household of the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have ceased and, as required by law, a consultation process has begun,” a Clarence House spokesman said, OK! magazine reported.

“Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest number of staff,” the spokesperson added.

It has yet to be determined whether Charles and Camilla will live in Buckingham Palace, since parts of the palace are undergoing major rehabilitation and maintenance work.

However, Buckingham Palace has been the official headquarters of the monarchy’s operations and the official home of the sovereign for generations.

“There is speculation that the King, who is rumoured not to be particularly fond of the palace, would use it for official purposes such as receptions, audiences, investitures and banquets, while retaining nearby Clarence House as his London home,” the Guardian reported.

According to Clarence House’s annual review from earlier this year, the King employed about 101 full-time staff.

The Guardian reported that there have not yet been any final decisions about staff and transitions. After the official state funeral for the queen, there will be a consultation period to determine the operations of the new royal household.

