An Everyday American's Open Letter to Anti-DOGE Politicians

This is an open letter to: Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Chuck Schumer, and the other members of Congress who are freaking out because Trump is identifying questionable spending of taxpayer wealth around the world.

Many of you are having fits because Trump, via DOGE, is identifying how billions of taxpayer dollars are being paid out on some very questionable projects around the world. You were silent when the money was being spent but somehow you all now find it offensive that Trump is bringing to light where and what our tax dollars are being spent on, a basic right that we should have since we paid for these expenses and projects.

Let’s look at some of these expenditures and find out if we have the same priorities relative to how these taxpayer dollars are being spent:

If you thought it was a better idea to spend $20 million on a “Sesame Street” production in Iraq than to help out Patterson High School in Baltimore where over 75 percent of their high school students are performing at elementary school levels in math and reading and about a third of those students are performing at no higher than second-grade level in math and reading, then you and I have different priorities.

If you thought it was a better idea to spend $5.5 million on “LGBT issues” in Uganda than to help out schools in Chicago where about 75 percent of Chicago Public School students could not read at grade level and 83 percent could not function in math at grade level, then you and I have different priorities.

If you thought it was a better idea to spend $4.5 million to “combat misinformation in Kazakhstan” than to fix the reality that American kids perform far below the kids in dozens of other nations when it comes to standardized tests (as administered by The Program for International Student Assessment), then you and I have different priorities.

If you thought it was a better idea to spend $3.9 million for “LGBT causes” in the western Balkans than to provide safe shelter for our 770,000 homeless Americans, then you and I have different priorities.

If you thought it was a better idea to spend $2.1 million to help the BBC “value the diversity of Libyan society” than to help the 47 million Americans who are having trouble feeding themselves and their families, living in “food insecure households,” then you and I have different priorities.

If you thought it was a better idea to spend $6.0 million for tourism in Egypt than to help the over 100,000 Americans who overdose and die every year because they could not get medical help to help them overcome drug addiction, then you and I have different priorities.

If you thought it was a better idea to spend $2 million to fund sex change operations in Guatemala than help the 26 million Americans who cannot afford health insurance for their families, then you and I have different priorities.

If you thought it was a better idea to spend $7.9 million for a project that “would teach Sri Lankan journalists how to avoid binary gendered language” than to fix the Social Security and Medicare programs that are hurtling towards financial insolvency, then you and I have different priorities.

If you thought it was a better idea to spend $1.5 million to “rebuild the Cuban media ecosystem,” than to provide additional funding in cities across the country suffering from skyrocketing crime rates, then you and I have different priorities.

Of course, there is no right or wrong answer, just different priorities. But apparently, I think it is better to spend billions of valuable taxpayer dollars helping out our families, neighbors, and communities in need while you folks think it is a better idea to spread our limited tax dollars around the world, from Egypt to Uganda to Vietnam to Cuba and to dozens of other countries around the world on projects that seem quite inane.

And I find your priorities despicable, shallow, and disgusting.

Walter “Bruno” Korschek is just a regular American who for years has warned about the deficit spending, skyrocketing Federal government national debt and wasteful government spending. He discusses all of these items extensively in his blog, loathemygovernment.blogspot.com. Korschek was motivated by these topics to publish a book a number of years ago, “Love My Country, Loathe My Government – Fifty First Steps To Restoring Our Freedom and Destroying The American Political Class.” He believes we have allowed an elitist class of people, American politicians, to chip away at our personal freedom and economic freedom via their continual urge for power and to control our hard-earned wealth.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

